Toronto Loses Patience as Blue Jays Forced to Sideline 26YO World Series Hero in Bitter Blow

The Toronto Blue Jays finally got a lineup boost as they reinstated one of their World Series heroes from the injured list. John Schneider was relieved, but not for long, as he had to find a replacement just a day later. Ahead of the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto fans weren’t happy after finding out that they would be missing the 26-year-old outfielder on Sunday.

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Following his previous season of 21 homers, Addison Barger is having a tough time in 2026. He had just returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup on Saturday after a month-long stint on the injured list. Just a few hours ahead of Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that right elbow soreness has again sidelined him from the roster.

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“UPDATE: RF Addison Barger has been removed from today’s lineup with right elbow soreness,” announced the Toronto Blue Jays on their official X handle.

The Blue Jays initially placed Barger on the 10-day IL after he suffered a left ankle sprain on April 4 against the Chicago White Sox. During his month-long absence, Toronto went 13-17 before the Blue Jays activated him on May 9. At the time of his injury, Barger was hitting just .053. However, his 2025 World Series performance established him as a reliable hitter.

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Barger showed his dominance early. In Game 1 of the World Series, he created history as the first pinch-hitter to launch a grand slam, helping the Blue Jays win 11-4 against the Dodgers. In the World Series, Barger recorded three extra-base hits, batting .480 with a 1.216 OPS.

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On Saturday, during the Blue Jays’ 14-1 triumph over the Angels, Barger went hitless, with a run and two walks. However, it was his display in the outfield that drew everyone’s attention.

Already known for having a powerful arm, Barger proved just how far he can go.

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With one out in the second inning and Jorge Soler on third, Vaughn Grissom hit a line drive off Trey Yesavage’s 95 mph fastball to right field, where Barger was on duty. Barger tracked it down to make the catch and made a monstrous throw straight to catcher Brandon Valenzuela. It was perhaps one of the best double plays of the season, as Barger stole the show with his 101.2 mph throw, showcasing his raw power.

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Unfortunately, Barger’s return has now hit a speed bump as the Blue Jays have sidelined him for the series finale.

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The team had initially named Barger as the leadoff hitter for Sunday’s match against Angels’ ace, RHP José Soriano. Ernie Clement replaced him in the lineup, and Miles Straw took over in the outfield. Straw took left field while Jesus Sanchez took right.

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Soriano saved the Angels from a sweep, going 7.2 innings deep, allowing a run, a walk, and seven strikeouts. The Angels registered a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

With the Blue Jays already plagued by multiple injuries, Barger’s repeated setbacks sparked frustration among fans in Toronto.

Blue Jays fans exasperated by new injury setback

As the Toronto Blue Jays scratched Barger because of elbow soreness, one fan wrote, “Have we tried putting the team in rice?” Including Addison Barger, the Blue Jays currently have 12 players on the major league IL, per MLB.com. So, if rice could fix players as well as it fixed wet electronics, it could indeed have been an option. It is the pitchers who are facing the brunt of injuries; Max Scherzer is the latest to land on the IL with forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. Alejandro Kirk also remains on the IL because of a left thumb fracture, but should return soon.

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Another fan commented, “This player should be wrapped in bubble wrapping. Just can’t seem to stay on the field.” Addison Barger’s return from the IL lasted just one day before he was back on it. So, the fan’s frustration is understandable. However, his status is day-to-day, and the Blue Jays are hoping he will be back on Monday.

Some fans have also blamed his humongous throw for the elbow issue. One remarked, “I’m no Dr., but I think he threw that ball from yesterday pretty hard.” It was indeed a huge throw as it clocked 101.2 mph. The throw also became the hardest throw recorded from the outfield in the MLB this season.

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One user observed, “Precisely why Pinango being sent to AAA is the worst managerial decision I’ve seen in years.” The Blue Jays optioned Yohendrick Piñango to Triple-A Buffalo on May 9 to make room for Barger on the active roster. The 24-year-old prospect put on an impressive display, hitting .423 in 10 games with 4 RBIs.

The Blue Jays are not getting a respite from injuries as their dreams of a World Series return hang in the balance.