“Tough Decision for Boone”: Dodgers Manager Sympathizes With Aaron Boone as Yankees’ Skipper Makes Strategic Blunder

The New York Yankees were banking on the lone run Jasson Domínguez scored on a fielding error to secure a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Gerrit Cole holding the Dodgers scoreless through six innings, it appeared the Yankees were on track to get the job done. However, a strategic blunder by Aaron Boone ultimately cost the Yankees their first game of the second half. As the Dodgers celebrated the win at Yankee Stadium, manager Dave Roberts sympathized with his counterpart’s predicament.

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“It was a tough decision for Boonie,” Dave Roberts said, per SportsNet LA on X. “Obviously, you think about going with the pen, or do you let your ace go after Max [Muncy] and [Kyle] Tucker?”

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The Yankees were leading 1-0 when skipper Aaron Boone made his first visit to the mound. He was ready to pull Cole after the 2023 Cy Young winner had issued a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts in the seventh inning. Till then, Cole had not allowed a walk to any of the Dodgers’ hitters.

Brent Headrick was already warming up in the background, ready to replace Cole on the mound. However, the ace managed to convince Boone to let him remain in the game and throw to the next batter, Max Muncy. Boone’s decision proved to be the pivotal moment of the game and the factor that cost the Yankees the game.

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Though Cole had managed to trap Muncy in a 0-2 hole, it did not last. Muncy promptly leveled the count. In the next pitch, the RHP threw a 91-mph slider over the middle of the plate, and Muncy wasted no time taking it deep for a two-run home run. Muncy put the Dodgers in the lead, setting the score at 2-1.

Though the combined efforts of Brent Headrick, Fernando Cruz, and Paul Blackburn stopped the Dodgers from extending their lead, the Yankees’ offense remained ineffective and lackluster.

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The only real chance the Yankees got to rally was in the eighth inning, when Alex Vesia walked Trent Grisham. Ben Rice followed it up with a double as Grisham tried to score from the base. But the rally was foiled as a relay play from Betts, Andy Pages, and Dalton Rushing threw out Grisham.

Though Dave Roberts wanted to go into the All-Star break on a high note, the Arizona Diamondbacks swept them in a three-game series. However, the defending World Series champions wrote the script in their favor for the first game of the second half.

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In what appears to be a rematch of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, Roki Sasaki found his rhythm. After struggling throughout the season, Sasaki threw an impressive 5.2 innings while allowing only one unearned run to his opponents. As he took the win, Sasaki’s ERA dropped to 4.98 this season.

Following his outing, Roberts said, “I think it’s one of those things where he wanted to get off on the right foot in the second half, and he did just that.”

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Already possessing four aces when fully healthy, the Dodgers would look forward to having Sasaki stick to his elite form.