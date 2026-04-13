“Trade Lindor” – Mets Nation Reacts Strongly After Francisco Lindor Issues Public Apology to $75M Star

Francisco Lindor‘s season of struggles took a dramatic turn when a costly defensive blunder forced the star shortstop to issue a public apology to his $75 million teammate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

SNY posted a video of Lindor admitting that he did not help Senga to close the inning; instead, his defensive miss prolonged it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went after the ball, and Marcus (Semien) was there,” stated Lindor. “I didn’t make it to second base. We didn’t turn the double play. Senga could’ve gotten out of the inning right there, and I didn’t help him.”

The New York Mets are on a 4-game losing streak, with the latest being an 11-6 defeat against the Athletics at Citi Field on Saturday. There, Lindor’s defensive gaffe highlighted a mental mistake on his part.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second inning of the game, after his weird defensive decision allowed the Athletics to tally up a run, Lindor blamed himself for dragging the innings Kodai Senga was throwing.

Lindor chose to chase after a grounder that was much closer to Marcus Semien, rather than covering the bag at second. As a result, when Semien fielded the ball, he had nobody to throw to, which wasted a potential chance of ending the inning with a double play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senga, the Mets’ five-year, $75 million contract, took the loss, 0-2, throwing 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, while giving up 8 hits, 7 earned runs, 2 homers, and 2 walks.

Lindor even clarified that he had no miscommunication with Semien during the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No miscommunication. He’s one of the best second basemen in the game, and I should expect he’s gonna be there. There was no miscommunication at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Lindor has had a slow start to the season after he missed most of Spring Training due to a hamate bone injury.

Lindor is 12-for-64 in 16 games, batting with an average of .188 with 10 walks and zero runs and RBI. And the shortstop’s defensive blunder on Saturday was not the only one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Cardinals on April 1, Lindor supposedly forgot how many outs there were on a double-play ball; as a result, Freddy Peralta had to throw extra innings.

Now, the Metsies are not pleased with Lindor’s latest blunder and have demanded a trade for him.

Fans react to Francisco Lindor’s latest defensive blunder

“Trade Lindor, he looks like Reyes lost in the last years of his career,” wrote a fan on X. José Reyes spent the last years of his career from 2016 to 2018 in the New York Mets as a utility player, contributing to only 19 homers before retiring. His offensive production fell to .194 BA in his final year. All of these look awfully similar to that of Lindor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wish Mets could trade this guy, but with that contract, forget it!” remarked another. Lindor is on a ten-year, $341 million contract with the Mets, signed in 2021. His annual average salary of $34.1 million makes him a difficult trade piece.

“In case anyone forgot, he was terrible last year. Trade him,” commented another. But Lindor had a decent season last year. He slashed .267/.346/.466 with a .812 OPS while hitting 31 homers, 86 RBIs, and 65 walks. If Lindor can get back even to his last year’s form, he can perhaps save himself from the fans’ wrath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Someone wants to ask what he’s been sulking about this season? He’s making these mistakes every day,” wrote one user.

Lindor’s defensive miss in the Athletic game was not the only one this season. Against the Cardinals on April 1, Lindor was picked off while adjusting his sliding mitts. Another instance was on Friday, when the Mets were trailing by a run. With first and third loaded and no outs, Lindor only went halfway on a ground ball to first, and then he was thrown out trying to get back to third.

With the ongoing losing streak, it is probably justified for fans to feel frustrated. And if Francisco Lindor doesn’t step up soon, the criticism won’t stop either!