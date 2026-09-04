Man’s Dead Body Tragically Found Hanging Near Dodger Stadium During Game

A tragedy unfolded near Dodger Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series. As the Cardinals secured the series on Wednesday, the LAPD discovered the corpse of a man hanging only a few hundred metres away from the stadium.

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On Wednesday, the first pitch of the game was scheduled for 7:10 PM. The corpse was found more than an hour and a half into the game, at 8:48 PM. The game had progressed to around 6 innings by then, and according to the LAPD spokesman, the body of the unidentified man was found hanging near the intersection of Bernard Street and Stadium Way. The California Post first reported the incident.

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Reports reveal that the tragic incident came to light after locals alerted the police over 911. They claimed that the dead body was hanging in “plain sight,” leaving every passerby to witness the disturbing visuals. Moreover, the police have not yet been able to trace the identity of the man.

“No foul play was suspected following an investigation, the LAPD spokesperson said,” per the New York Post.

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Currently, the case is listed as “pending identification and legal next of kin.” Though the police are not suspecting any foul play in this case, the incident remains under investigation.

In 2018, a similar disturbing situation developed near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Police found the remains of Harry J. Keels, a 42-year-old man, in a recycling bin in Southwest Washington. Keels had been missing for two months and was reportedly last seen just 300 feet away. An autopsy determined that he had been shot to death.

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MLB action continued as usual despite the disturbing case near Dodger Stadium. While the LAPD investigated, the Cardinals clinched the series with an 8-6 victory. The Dodgers will aim to avoid a series sweep on Thursday. However, they will have to do so without Shohei Ohtani.

Injury concerns mount about Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani started this season handling his unique two-way responsibilities for the Dodgers. However, at 32 years old, following his second Tommy John surgery, Ohtani has faced multiple setbacks during his comeback.

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Though Ohtani’s pitching was at Cy Young level early in the season, he suffered a severe hitting slump in May. It prompted manager Dave Roberts to give him an extra day off to regroup. However, as Ohtani gained his rhythm at the plate, his left knee has troubled him significantly over the past few months.

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Ohtani is a key piece for the Dodgers, and they want him healthy as they pursue a World Series three-peat. So, the Dodgers are handling him carefully to protect him for the postseason.

Following Ohtani’s lingering left knee and biceps injuries, the Dodgers have even shut him down from pitching for the time being. The last time Ohtani took the mound was on July 3. However, the Dodgers have not shut him down for the season. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session last week. But did not start any games.

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On Wednesday, Roberts said that while Ohtani not pitching again this season remains a possibility, the Dodgers have not completely given up hope. Over 14 starts, Ohtani has posted a 1.79 ERA and an 8-2 record this season.

The Japanese phenom is only acting as the Dodgers’ DH at present and recording regular at-bats. But that routine was hampered on Thursday.

The team scratched its four-time MVP from the lineup on Thursday after he felt discomfort in his biceps and neck. The news comes after Ohtani tweaked his knee and a pitch hit his elbow during the series opener against the Cardinals. Manager Dave Roberts has made it clear that he won’t risk his player’s health simply to add a formidable player to the lineup.

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“He’s day-to-day,” Roberts said, per Sportsnet LA. “He wants to be in there, but I’m not gonna just put him in there because of the name on the back of his jersey.”

Before being scratched from Thursday’s lineup, Ohtani went 0-for-4 on Wednesday and struck out four times. However, he drew a walk and scored a run during the game. The recent moves suggest that the Dodgers are solely focused on keeping Ohtani healthy for the postseason stretch.