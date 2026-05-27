Travis Kelce Sets High-Stakes Goal For Guardians After Sparking Rivalry With Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially part of the Cleveland Guardians’ ownership group. For the Cleveland Heights native, this investment is personal. He wants to help his hometown end baseball’s longest active championship drought.

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The Cleveland Guardians and Kelce have announced that the three-time Super Bowl champion is joining the MLB franchise as a minority investor. In a statement after joining the Guardians, Kelce has expressed his desire to bring the World Series title back to the city.

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“Everyone knows how much love I have for this city, so to have the opportunity to come back and join the Guardians’ ownership group is the coolest thing in the world,” Kelce stated, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I’ve always looked for ways to support and uplift my hometown, so I can’t wait to keep sharing the love and the passion I have for sports and this community as we look to bring a World Series title back to the Land.”

The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central in back -to-back years, 2024 and 2025. However, they lost to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series last season. In 2024, the Guardians won the AL Division Series against the Tigers, but fell to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

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Despite multiple postseason appearances, the Guardians have not won a World Series since 1948. The franchise won the Fall Classic in 1920 as well. Since then, they have returned to the World Series four times, but have not gotten the desired results. Their last World Series appearance was a decade ago in 2016, when they lost to the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. Kelce wants to end this drought for the Guardians and bring the coveted ring to Cleveland, again.

Having won seven out of their last 10 games, the Guardians hold a 32-25 record and are at the top of the table.

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Kelce’s investment in the Cleveland Guardians stems from his bond to the city. He grew up watching baseball in Cleveland during the 1990s, when the team won the AL Central five times straight.

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“I have so much love for this city, I say it all the time, I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic,” revealed Kelce to ESPN. “Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher, and teammate — they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life, community, and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.”

David Blitzer, who bought a big equity stake in the team in 2022, helped bring Kelce on board. Kelce joined a long list of athletes who have invested in major league baseball teams, like LeBron James in the Boston Red Sox, Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee Brewers, and Cade Cunningham in the Texas Rangers.

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Moreover, Kelce’s teammate with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, holds a 1% minority ownership in the Kansas City Royals, the Guardians’ division rival. Mahomes had been an owner since 2020. The two teammates are also investors in the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Mahomes wasted no time welcoming his teammate to the AL Central owners’ club. Shortly after the news broke, the quarterback took to X to troll his teammate. Sharing the viral, highly embarrassing video of Kelce’s ceremonial first pitch from a 2023 Guardians game, where he threw the baseball straight into the grass.

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Kelce stated that he will definitely indulge in some good-hearted competition with Mahomes in the Chiefs’ locker room as rival owners.

“We’re both as competitive as it gets, so you know there will be some bragging rights on the line when we play our division games,” Kelce told ESPN.

Kelce has also spoken about how Cleveland Heights contributed to his love for baseball.

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Travis Kelce’s baseball connection

Despite being a professional football player, Travis Kelce has a deeply personal bond with baseball. Being a Cleveland native, the 36-year-old has grown up watching the sport during its peak years in the city. He has been to multiple games and also played baseball himself.

“There was nothing like Cleveland baseball in the ’90s,” Kelce remarked, per ESPN. “That’s just a core memory for me. Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar Jr., the list goes on, and I admire how they just continue to pour into this city and this game. It’s something that resonates with me, giving back to the places and the people that gave so much to you.”

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Kelce developed into one of the best baseball players in his area during his senior year. His father, Ed, coached him in the sport. In 2008, he hit an incredible .588 while driving 6 homers. He also played summer baseball as an outfielder in 2010, noted for his physical prowess.

Speaking about his love for the sport, Kelce reportedly said, “I mean, it’s hard to find a better feeling in sports than hitting a home run. But the best part about playing baseball growing up for me was enjoying it with the fellas and their families I played with. I was lucky enough to be on some great teams growing up on the east side of Cleveland.”

Kelce eventually shifted his focus entirely to football at the University of Cincinnati, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The Guardians will host Kelce at Progressive Field to celebrate on June 14 when they go against the Detroit Tigers. Hopefully, he throws a strike this time.