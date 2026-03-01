Trent Grisham Faces Tremendous Pressure Ahead of Opening Day as Yankees Aim to Break 16-Year Long Curse

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Aug 24, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham 12 jogs from center field to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250824_tcs_ja1_337

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Aug 24, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham 12 jogs from center field to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250824_tcs_ja1_337

Every year, the New York Yankees set their sights on a World Series title. It has been 16 years since 2009, and the coveted ring still eludes them. While the Los Angeles Dodgers chase a potential three-peat, the Yankees are focused on ending their drought.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brian Cashman enters the 2026 season with a roster facing heavy criticism for “running it back.” Trent Grisham is one of the key pieces returning for the Yankees in 2026. Grisham had a breakout season in 2025, setting several career-best marks. This season, the pressure will be on him to replicate that performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

On MLB Network Radio, former big leaguer Chris Gimenez analyzed what the Yankees will need from Grisham.

“Trent Grisham, to me, and McMahon are in the same boat on this. They have to find a way to contribute offensively. Now, Trent Grisham, last year, hit 36 homers? Hit nine doubles. Statistically, that’s almost impossible. Literally, how is that possible?” Gimenez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old posted a career-high .812 OPS while hitting 36 home runs and nine doubles in 143 games. He also recorded a .235 batting average. The Yankees expect Grisham to be one of their key contributors. He accepted the Yankees’ $22 million qualifying offer during the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Ahead of Opening Day on March 25, the center fielder faces significant pressure to repeat what Gimenez called a “statistically impossible” season. If not identical production, the Yankees will at least hope for comparable output, perhaps with a more balanced mix of extra-base hits.

However, Gimenez projected, “I would expect significant regression from the home run standpoint. I would rather see progression in hopefully some doubles. Like, can we get to double digits?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Gallo is a clear reminder of how volatile extreme power profiles can be. At his peak with the Rangers, he mashed 41 homers with 18 doubles in 2017 and followed it with 40 homers and 24 doubles in 2018. He stayed in that lane in 2021, blasting 38 homers with just 13 doubles between Texas and New York. But the drop-off came fast: in 2022, he fell to 12 homers and four doubles, then posted 19 homers and eight doubles in 2023, and 10 homers with nine doubles in 2024. It’s proof that when a hitter leans heavily on the long ball, even a slight shift in timing or contact can dramatically reshape the stat line.

That context matters when evaluating Trent Grisham’s breakout year. While Brian Cashman has called his new deal a “bargain,” Grisham will see a significant salary increase from the $5 million he earned in 2025. With that raise comes heightened expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contract is not just a reward for past production; it’s a bet that last season was sustainable. Cashman has made it clear the Yankees are counting on Grisham to deliver again.

“We’re really happy that he chose to stay with us. Hopefully, he can replicate what he did last year,” Cashman said on MLB Network Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Yankees to make it to the World Series, Grisham must continue to serve as their “leadoff man,” as Gimenez pointed out.

According to Newsday, Grisham said, “For me, I think it boiled down to wanting to win. That’s really what I value most when looking at teams and going through the process. At the end of the day, we have a really good shot to win here — year in and year out, really.”

And the Yankees do have a chance to win. They are far from a weak team. They finished with a 94-68 record, matching the AL East-leading Blue Jays. With Grisham back in the fold, the Yankees will enter the season aiming to win it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly everyone in the Yankees’ clubhouse has made winning a World Series the top priority. One of them is Giancarlo Stanton, who continues to deal with elbow issues that have not allowed him to feel fully at ease.

Stanton can’t open a bag of chips

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has been dealing with significant pain from tennis elbow in both elbows since 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, he missed more than two months at the start of the season, making his debut on June 16, 2025. For the remainder of the year, he battled through the pain.

Stanton slashed .273/.350/.594 across 77 games while hitting 24 home runs. This year, he hopes to push through the discomfort and play a full season.

Stanton told NJ.com that his elbow issues limit him in everyday tasks.

“I can’t open a bottle, I can’t open a bag of chips, a bag of anything. That’s the way it is,” Stanton said.

Stanton is set to make his spring debut at Steinbrenner Field when Team Panama from the World Baseball Classic visits.

The Yankees believe that two weeks of regular at-bats will help him be ready for Opening Day in March against the San Francisco Giants.