$22M Yankees Star Forces Brian Cashman to Abandon Cody Bellinger Pursuit as Kyle Tucker Trade Becomes Key: Insider

Trent Grisham’s surprise $22 million return has completely flipped the New York Yankees script! The moment that happened, the dominoes fell, and whether it’s for good or bad, time will tell. But now the Yankees don’t have time to ponder what’s done- they need a corner outfielder—and most would scream a reunion with Cody Bellinger as the right way to go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But it seems like not everyone is on the Bellinger reunion bandwagon. Some just want the Yankees to go above and beyond for one of the gems of the season—Kyle Tucker. Ryan Garcia summed it up perfectly:

“The Yankees now need a corner outfielder to complement Trent Grisham, and if the team is going to spend north of $25 million annually on Cody Bellinger, why not go the extra mile for Kyle Tucker?” The Cody Bellinger snub is far from subtle here.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what Garcia is suggesting is not bogus; it makes all the sense. At first glance, the Bellinger reunion does seem like the most logical move. His elite defense and the New York experience he has, because not everyone fares well in the Bronx. However, with Grisham coming, the calculus seems to have changed, and Tucker fits the bill more.

Imago Image: MLB.com

Tucker brings everything that the New York Yankees say that they want. A middle-of-the-order lefty bat, durable, elite run production, and the kind of offensive balance that Cody Bellinger can’t really match. Plus, he in the Yankees would give the team a projected wRC+ of 114+, which is basically Dodgers-level offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is one problem—this will push the pitching budget back for the Yankees; they can’t go for big names. They will need to get creative with the bullpen finds and add in cheap rotation depth. But if you add Tucker, one thing is guaranteed: you are locking in one of the best lineups in baseball, and that too before Christmas comes knocking.

Another sticking point is money. If the Yankees hover around a $320 million payroll ceiling, it’s hard to justify them spending almost everything on Tucker. But if they are willing to push closer to the $340 million, then the dominoes fall into place—Tucker and pitching help become more realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So sure, right now, given there is no bidding way for Tucker, it can make some executives nervous. The truth is, choosing Cody Bellinger would be a disservice to the judge and lineup if Tucker and he both land within $10 million of each other. ​​

Could the Dodgers and Cody Bellinger reunite at Chavez Ravine?

There is absolutely no need to pity Cody Bellinger or think that he has no options. Because there is a huge possibility that Dodger fans can see him jogging out of their stadium once again. Believe it or not, the whispers are getting louder, and a reunion doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellinger is not a stranger to Los Angeles. He, in fact, spent his first six MLB seasons in Dodger blue, quickly becoming the franchise’s most electric homegrown star. Fans still remember 2017, when he exploded on the scene. He captured the National League Rookie of the Year award and helped the Dodgers to the World Series.

Then came 2019, where he was simply unstoppable—a .305 average, .406 OBP, 47 homers, 115 RBIs… That MVP season still sits among the greatest single years in LA Dodgers history. But surely things cooled down after. The injuries came, then the struggles and the tough final season with the Dodgers, where Bellinger hit just .210 and departed the city.

But he went on to rebuild well with the Cubs and had bounce-back seasons back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 before taking yet another step forward with the Yanks last season—hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s exactly why the Dodgers are paying attention again.

They could use that outfield help, and Cody Bellinger helps on every front. He is familiar with the fans and the stadium, and for sure, he knows the high expectations. Plus, did you know he is still on good terms with the LA Dodgers front office and Dave Roberts?

For now, Dodgers fans most likely seem like they would welcome him with open arms. They have seen him be there in the clutch, and so the Dodgers, while upgrading their roster, might go to their old friend.

Do you think Bellinger would return to LA?