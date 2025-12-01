Brian Cashman’s $22M Misstep Imperils Cody Bellinger’s Yankees Future as Dodgers–Mets Plot Major Power Move

Cody Bellinger has had a monster season with the New York Yankees. He finished as the team’s second-best outfielder with a five-WAR run. On paper, the New York Yankees bringing him back is a given. No doubt, right? The off-season started with that confidence, but then the Trent Grisham curveball changed it all. It might have put those plans on a rather unlikely pause.

Grisham accepted the $22 million qualifying offer, and so suddenly, the Yankees outfield picture is not looking sorted. It is just chaotic and confusing. And ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke down the reality that the team is overlooking in his Threads.

“Trent Grisham accepting the qualifying offer would make [Bellinger’s] return a multi-part move, because they’re unlikely to go into the season with Grisham, Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Jasson Domínguez, and Spencer Jones.”

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Aug 24, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham 12 jogs from center field to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250824_tcs_ja1_337

So what does this mean? Passan is initiating that there is no room for everyone! And what makes it difficult are not just the big games – it’s the ones that maybe didn’t get enough chances to prove themselves.

Dominguez, for example, barely got any playing time after the All-Star break. He logged in 120 plate appearances despite all the hype as a former top prospect. Now, his name is even topping the charts as a trade chip! Meanwhile, Spencer Jones smacked 35 homers between Double A and Triple A. He proved that he is ready for a bigger role. But keeping them both while trying to fit Bellinger, Judge, and Grisham into the lineup is a mission impossible task.

Plus, if you add the payroll into the mix, the entire ordeal gets messy. Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that the New York Yankees want to manage costs next season, but given that three outfielders make $20 million plus each, that doesn’t align with his plan. And this is also the reason why teams like the Dodgers, the Mets, or even the Phillies are circling. They are ready to offer a competitive rate and snatch Bellinger if New York hesitates to keep him around.

The Grisham offer now feels like a misstep, and dominoes have started to fall because of it. The winter meeting in Orlando is about to kick off soon!

Will the Yankees Lose Cody Bellinger Before Christmas?

At this point, it does seem like a Cody Bellinger comeback is more of a holiday miracle waiting to happen for the New York Yankees fans. And adding pepper to the woes is none other than Jon Heyman, who mentioned, “Cody Bellinger looks like a better Mets fit now that Brandon Nimmo has been traded.” Well, well.., it seems like deja vu from last season, right? Juan Soto!

If the Mets re-sign Pete Alonso and Heyman says things feel much more positive than last winter, Bellinger could fit well there. He boosts the outfield, gives Alonso his DH days, and brings star power to the club.

Now, if Brian Cashman decides to pull the trigger, then there is a fallback option. The name– Kyle Tucker. Yes, though the plan sounds risky, Heyman calls Tucker the plan. But by the time the pinstriped team even gets to Plan B, Tucker might be halfway across, negotiating his next megadeal.

The numbers are only getting wild. Jim Bodwen is predicting 10 years, $427 million. Heyman says 11 years, $375 million. That’s not a backup plan — that’s a franchise-altering decision. But just like Bellinger, Tucker too has a long list of supporters.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand thinks the Yankees, Mets, and Tigers are the best fits for Bellinger. Greg Joyce expects Bellinger to get north of $150 million –right, similar to MLB Trade Rumors’ projection of five years, $140 million.

Now the big question is, can New York hang on to Bellinger, or is someone going to steal their Christmas?