Tributes Pour In as Braves All-Star & Ex-Phillies Coach Passes Away at 78

On the historic night in 1974 when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, it was someone else’s responsibility to finish the game. That job fell on Lee ‘Buzz’ Capra. The right-handed pitcher stepped on the mound, shut down the LA Dodgers for three perfect innings, and secured the game. What made that moment even more incredible was that just a few days earlier, Capra also pitched in the game when Aaron hit his 714th home run. This made Capra the only pitcher to appear in both historic milestones.

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Sadly, on Thursday, his alma mater, Illinois State University, confirmed that Capra breathed his last on May 11. Born on October 1, 1947, he was 78 at the time of his death. However, the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed. Remembering his iconic 1974 season with the Atlanta Braves, ABC Sportscaster Joey Wahler shared the heartbreaking news on X.

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“During his meteoric ’74 season, Capra had 11 complete games and five shutouts. But then injuries ruined his career, which ended four years later at age 29,” wrote Wahler.

That 1974 season was sensational for Capra. Apart from recording 11 complete games, Capra also became the NL-ERA leader, posting a 2.28 ERA across 39 outings. He also became an All-Star in that season.

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However, the right-handed starter’s baseball journey did not start at the mound. He played at shortstop at Chicago’s Lane Tech High School before transitioning into a pitcher at Illinois State University. Though Capra had his best season with the Braves, his professional baseball career began with the New York Mets. The Mets drafted him from ISU in 1969 after he led the Redbirds to an NCAA Division II championship as a co-captain.

Capra split his seven-year-long MLB career between the Mets and the Braves, spending his first three seasons in New York. His career line as a pitcher read 3.87 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 16 complete games with 362 strikeouts in 142 outings.

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Unfortunately, arm and shoulder injuries cut short the career of a pitcher like Capra. Between his best season and retirement, Capra was only able to pitch 62 MLB games in his last three seasons.

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Following retirement, Capra became a well-known pitching coach across multiple MLB farm systems, including the Braves, Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago White Sox. He notably coached the pitchers at the Phillies’ minor league affiliate, the Spartanburg Phillies, from 1988 to 1994. Capra was inducted into the Italian American Hall of Fame in 2021 for his achievements and contributions to baseball.

He also served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.

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As Capra is survived by his two daughters, Leslie and Leanne, and four grandchildren, his legacy will continue to thrive among baseball lovers.

Tributes in memory of Capra flood social media

Illinois State sportswriter Randy Reinhardt wrote on X, “Lee ‘Buzz’ Capra, one of the best pitchers in Illinois State baseball history and a former National League ERA champion, has died at the age of 78. Rest in peace, Buzz.”

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Illinois alumnus Capra became one of the legendary pitchers for the Redbirds. During his Redbirds years from 1966 to 1969, he posted an incredible 1.58 career ERA. He still ranks second in ISU history.

In his memory, fans also posted his career achievements on social media.

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One fan noted, “All-Star 1974…He was such an inspiration, NL ERA title of 2.28, 39 G, 27 GS, 11 CG, 5 SHO, 16-8, 1 save…As I recall, he suffered an arm injury late 1974 or very early 1975. Thanks for being here, Mr. Buzz Capra.”

Capra had his career-best season in 1974 with 39 outings, but injuries derailed him in the following season. He underwent a career-altering biceps tendon surgery due to a rotator cuff and shoulder injury in 1975. He made a brief comeback to the mound for 12 games, going 4-7, but was shut down in June that year.

Another wrote, “RIP Buzz Capra, the pride of Lane Tech High School and Illinois State University. Buzz was an All-Star in 1974 and led the National League in ERA. His career was cut short because of arm injuries. We will miss you, Buzz.”

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At Lane Tech High School, Capra excelled at shortstop. He became a pitcher at ISU. As an acknowledgement of his incredible stint as a Redbird, they retired his jersey number 9 in 2003. ISU also inducted Capra into the Illinois State University Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame twice, individually in 1975 and again in 1986 as a member of their 1969 National Championship team.

Buzz Capra spread his baseball knowledge by mentoring several younger players, including minor league affiliates, and at youth camps. He was also the head coach of Northeastern Illinois University for five years and offered private sessions in later years.

One of his students wrote, “To all us who had the blessing of being coached by this gentleman are extremely saddened by the passing of Lee Buzz Capra. He was truly a kind man. Loved his family, his MLB teammates, and @MetsFantasyCamp. We love you, Buzz, rest in peace. @Mets @Braves.”

One fan wrote, “#RIP Buzz Capra 1947-2026 #MLB #Mets #Braves 1974 NL ERA Leader.” Another remembered, “RIP ex-Met Buzz Capra, mentioned during the ’73 Pete Rose-Bud Harrelson fight. In ’74 with Atlanta, he gets the save when Hank Aaron hits HR No. 715, becomes a starter & pitches a then-Braves record 26 straight scoreless inns, & leads the NL in ERA (2.28).”

Capra was part of the 1973 Mets team, which emerged as the underdogs, ultimately reaching the World Series despite an 82-79 regular-season record. The 1973 postseason is marked by the ‘Pete Rose-Bud Harrelson’ fight in NLCS Game 3. When Rose collided with Harrelson hard at second base, an all-out brawl ensued. Buzz had reportedly revealed that during the fight, Pedro Borbon ended up with Capra’s Mets cap and took a bite out of it, highlighting the madness of the situation.

On April 8, against the LA Dodgers, Capra recorded a save, securing the Braves’ 7-4 victory in front of a home crowd of 53,775. Hank Aaron recorded his 715th homer in the same game, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

Though Capra had a short but illustrious career, his memory will remain alive in the halls of Lane Tech High School, ISU, the Braves and the Mets clubhouses, and the baseball community.