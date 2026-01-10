Triston Casas Take Responsibility for Red Sox’s Deficiency After 36.5M Upgrade Swirls Trade Rumors

The Boston Red Sox always have a lot of rumors that keep surrounding them. The latest rumor includes injured youngster Triston Casas. And a $36.5 million veteran who might be the reason for Casas being traded away from the Red Sox.

“As of right now, the way it is, he’s a better player than me and has been for his entire career,” said Triston Casas. “To upgrade at a position that has been deficient for the last two years is exactly what the team needed.”

The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up right-hander Hunter Dobbins and minor-league pitchers Yoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita. Contreras, 33, averaged .257 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs in 135 games last season, providing needed right-handed power.

He also ranked fourth among first basemen with six Outs Above Average, a clear defensive upgrade over Triston Casas. The team signed Contreras through 2027 with $36.5 million remaining and included a $17.5 million club option for 2028 with a $5 million buyout.

Since the Contreras signing, rumors about Casas being traded have surfaced as his role in Boston became uncertain.

Triston Casas struggled with injuries, missing nearly four months in 2024 after tearing rib cartilage and then rupturing his patellar tendon early in 2025. He started 2025 with a .182 average, hitting three home runs and 11 RBIs in 29 games before his season ended.

With Contreras now atop the depth chart, the team has delayed Casas’ path to consistent playing time despite his raw power and potential.

Triston Casas remains confident in his abilities, emphasizing learning from elite players and building better habits. He believes he can reach an All-Star level and acknowledges he needs consistent at-bats and health to prove himself.

The Red Sox see his potential, and Casas is preparing for opportunities, either in Triple-A or in Boston’s rotation at DH or first base. His focus and progress suggest he can overcome setbacks and eventually contribute meaningfully to the major league team.

Triston Casas knows the spotlight now belongs to Willson Contreras, and he isn’t complaining yet. Boston fans might need binoculars to spot Casas, but his power and focus remain undeniable. Contreras’ contract secures first base, yet Casas’ patience and potential could still rewrite the Red Sox story.

Why Willson Contreras is a great fit for the Red Sox

This move didn’t come from panic, and it wasn’t about patience either. It was about control, certainty, and fixing something that kept getting exposed. The Boston Red Sox finally chose reliability over projection, and that choice reshaped the conversation overnight. When Willson Contreras arrived, Boston quietly told everyone exactly where standards now sit.

Boston acquired Willson Contreras after years of first base instability backed by measurable offensive decline. Since debuting in 2016, Contreras posted OPS+ marks between 106 and 138 annually in leaguewide offense. He produced 172 career home runs, ranking 12th among first basemen since 2016 overall totals. In 2025, he hit .257 with 20 homers across 135 regular-season games played regular season.

That production gains context when quality contact data shows stronger results than traditional outcomes metrics. Contreras recorded a 49 percent hard hit rate and 13.9 percent barrel rate last season. Moving from Busch Stadium to Fenway Park increases the park factor from 100 to 104 overall. Those conditions align with his 19.8 percent pulled air ball rate in 2025, documented improvement.

Willson Contreras gives the Red Sox measurable offense, not hope, at a position long mismanaged. Boston did not bet on upside this time, choosing reliability backed by eight seasons of data. If standards matter again, Contreras’s fitting Fenway shows the Red Sox finally understand timing.