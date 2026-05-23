Trouble Mounts for Astros as $115M Star Forced to Leave Game Mid-Way, Leaving Fans in Panic

Nothing is currently going right for the Astros. They are currently ranked 4th in the AL West with a 21-31 record. And just when they need the entire clubhouse to fire up, injuries are haunting them. After Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, it’s time for another offense name to share an injury scare. The Astros won the second game and series against the Cubs on Saturday, but at the cost of their $115 million slugger, and perhaps their best performer this year.

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“Status alert: Yordan Alvarez leaves game Saturday,” Underdog MLB shared via X.

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The Astros entered Saturday’s game without Altuve and Correa. So, already their hitting staff was less effective. This made the team rely more on Alavarez. However, Alvarez was seen chatting with the manager, Joe Espada, and the trainer in the sixth inning. Fans at the stand surely sensed something was wrong, and their fear came true when Alvarez was checked again by Espada and the trainer in his third at-bat. They finally removed Alvarez and placed Zach Dezenzo to finish the at-bat.

“Yordan Alvarez has left today’s game due to a back spasm,” the Astros shared later on X.

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Things couldn’t get worse than this for the Astros. After missing Correa and Altuve, Alvarez was their biggest bet, and he was performing his best. In his first 52 appearances, he has posted a .303 batting average, .416 OBP, 1.017 OPS, 15 HRs, and 31 RBIs. Last year, Alvarez’s season was cut short to 48 games due to a fractured right hand and a sprained left ankle. 2025 was the first time the Astros missed a postseason berth since 2016.

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This time, Alvarez got injured even before the All-Star break. While there’s no further update from the Astros, fans could only pray for his early return to the team.

And if Alvarez’s injury is a heartbreaking story for the Astros’ offense, their long injury list is what is making the fans panic. Altuve is on a 10-day IL with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. Correa is out for 6-8 months due to a torn tendon in his left ankle. Cristian Javier is shifted to the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain. There are more in the list.

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The Astros are currently 10 games behind the .500 mark, and it sums up their ongoing struggle. Yalvarez just made it worse, leaving the fans to give up hope this season.

The Astros fans are left in panic

Where would this injury list end? Fans wonder. “Astros love losing their entire team 1 by 1 just to make it hurt worse,” one fan said. “That’s the last thing Astros fans wanted to see right now. Hopefully it’s just precautionary because Houston’s lineup looks completely different when Yordan is out there,” another added.

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The Astros’ IL is currently so long that if you name a player, chances are high that he is in the IL. Yainer Diaz, Taylor Trammell, Hunter Brown, Josh Hader, and Ronel Blanco, you name it, and they are all injured. However, we are also hoping that Yalvarez was pulled out just as a precautionary measure and not for a confirmed injury.

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If his medical protocol comes back negative, hopefully, he will be back soon.

“And that’ll be the dagger for the Astros season,” one user remarked. Last year, Alvarez’s injury caused the Astros to fall short of one game to secure a postseason berth. Alvarez suffered a fracture in his right hand. It was initially misdiagnosed as a muscle strain due to severe swelling, which delayed proper treatment. Maybe that’s the reason the Astros didn’t take any chances this time and pulled him up early. But if his injury gets confirmed, we also wonder how it will affect the team this year.

“Better void!” One suggested. “You all better void him,” another agrees. While Alvarez’s injury history is long and disastrous, club sources have indicated the team views him as an untouchable asset. However, with $115 million invested in him, the Astros can trade their best-performing slugger to rebuild the roster for the next year. “If they traded him, I think they’d get a better package than what the Nationals got for Juan Soto,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale said.

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With the Astros currently far away from being a contender, rebuilding the roster for the next season sounds good. But would they give up on such a hot name? For now, though, the Astros just need Yalvarez back to the business at the earliest.