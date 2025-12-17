Trouble Mounts for Red Sox & Craig Breslow as Alex Bregman Slowly Drifts Away Amid Fresh Interest From $1.6B Rival

If you thought the Red Sox were done coming up short this offseason, think again. Why? Although they missed out on a few top free agents, they were still widely viewed as the frontrunners to land Alex Bregman. Even with multiple teams in the mix, Boston was seen as the most attractive destination for him.

That edge, however, may be slipping away!

According to the latest reports, a new team with plenty of financial flexibility is now emerging as a serious challenger to the Red Sox for Bregman. And in a twist of irony, that same team could end up landing him by dealing a player the Red Sox themselves are actively targeting.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports.

Remember when the Red Sox were rumored to be going all-in on Ketel Marte? MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand even labeled Boston as the “No. 1 team in on him,” and that talk only picked up steam as the offseason went on.

The Diamondbacks, after adding Merrill Kelly and Michael Soroka, suddenly had a workable big-league rotation. This made the idea of moving Marte for young, MLB-ready pitching feel realistic. And that’s where the Red Sox entered the picture and stayed firmly involved.

And honestly, it makes sense. Marte was outstanding in 2025. He put up 28 HRs and 72 RBIs in just 126 games. That’s all, while winning his second straight NL Silver Slugger Award. Moreover, he’s locked into a long-term deal through 2030 with a player option for 2031. So, even with the Red Sox taking on a sizable chunk of his $116 million contract, it’s still a much cheaper commitment than $150 million for Bregman.

But here’s where things get interesting.

While Arizona is open to trading Marte, they also have their eyes on Bregman. Notably, if the Diamondbacks move Marte, they’d clear close to $100 million from their books. Thus, making it far easier for a $1.6 billion franchise to tack on another $50 million and pursue Bregman. That scenario works nicely for Arizona, but it puts Boston in a tough spot. It would force the Red Sox to choose between landing Marte or pivoting back to Bregman.

Sensing trouble for the Red Sox? For the unversed, the Red Sox and Rockies are the only two teams left for a big-league free-agent signing this winter. So, just as Bregman slowly drifts away from their radar, it’s a race against time for the Red Sox!

The Red Sox might get a Japanese touch

Amid the chaos about the Bregman sweepstakes and Craig Breslow being called out for lack of desperation, the Red Sox might be pulling one of their biggest surprises recently.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Red Sox are one team showing interest in the Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

For the unversed, Murakami would be an intriguing addition if Boston could actually get a deal across the finish line. Why? Since 2018, he’s played in 1,003 professional games and crushed 265 home runs. And for perspective, Pete Alonso has appeared in 1,008 games since 2019 and has 264 homers. So yes, Murakami’s numbers highlight just how much power he brings to the table.

Another big factor is age. Murakami is only 25, compared to Alonso, who is 31. So, bringing him in wouldn’t just help the Red Sox fill a major gap in free agency, but it would also give Craig Breslow some cover after missing out on Alonso.

Well, Boston may not view Murakami as their first choice over Bregman. But if Bregman ultimately ends up in Arizona, Murakami could be a strong fallback option and an innovative pivot for the Red Sox.