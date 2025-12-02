MLB News: Troubled $50M Star Ditches Yankees To Join $3.2B NY Rival After Juan Soto Betrayal

For the second offseason in a row, the New York Mets have snagged a free agent right out of the Yankees’ reach. Devin Williams’ free agency didn’t come with the same noise as Juan Soto’s last year. However, the $3.2 billion Mets didn’t hesitate to grab the two-time All-Star off the market.

Williams signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Mets, with $5 million deferred.

David Stearns clearly wasted no time putting the money saved from the Brandon Nimmo trade to work. By sending Nimmo and acquiring Marcus Semien from the Rangers, they freed up nearly $30 million. That portion will now likely go toward signing Williams.

Per sources, his contract with the Mets is a straight three-year deal with no opt-outs or options. He’s locked in to help anchor the back end of their bullpen.

Given Williams’ struggles with the Yankees last season, many believed he might settle for a short-term deal to rebuild his value.

He lost his reliever role multiple times due to inconsistency. Eventually, he finished his one-year stint with the Yankees with a 4.79 ERA across 67 games and a 1.129 WHIP.

But once Ryan Helsley secured a two-year, $28 million contract, it was clear Williams would still draw plenty of interest. And he did.

Landing Williams is a big win for Stearns and the Mets. They’ve brought in a reliever on a reasonable deal who still boasts one of the highest ceilings in the league. It dates back all the way to his NL Rookie of the Year breakout in 2020. For now, Williams will take the closer role—but will that hold?

If the Mets can manage to pair Edwin Díaz and Williams, they could have one of the league’s best one-two punches out of the bullpen.

As a setup man throughout his career, former Yankees closer has posted a 2.16 ERA in 178 2/3 innings with a remarkable 1.45 FIP. The 31-year-old recorded a 2.05 ERA over his final 22 innings with a 44.2% strikeout rate.

Now, the question is what’s next for New York? Will Edwin Díaz return?

After adding former Yankees reliever, will the Mets move on from Edwin Díaz?

When Devin Williams last pitched in the National League, he was among the league’s top closers. His time with the Yankees saw a slight dip in strikeouts and a rise in home runs allowed. However, if the Mets think they can address those issues, Williams could be just as effective as Edwin Díaz. That too, at roughly half the cost.

Devin Williams’ new deal likely rules out a return for Mets closer Edwin Díaz.

Heading into the offseason, it seemed Edwin Díaz would rejoin New York, though he was aiming for a contract similar to the five-year, $102 million deal he signed before the 2023 season.

While the Mets probably weren’t going to meet that price, many assumed the two sides would eventually find common ground. With the Mets likely stepping back, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Dodgers reignite their pursuit of the 31-year-old.