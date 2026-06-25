Troubles Mount for Red Sox As 26YO Phenom Forced To Exit Game With Brutal Injury

Things keep going from bad to worse for this Boston Red Sox team. They lost Roman Anthony to injury, but didn’t look like they were going to lose to the worst team in the league. But now, not only have they just lost the series to the Rockies, but they have lost another infielder: Caleb Durbin.

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“Caleb Durbin is out of the game after sliding into first base,” reported Tyler Milliken after Caleb Durbin was taken out of the game.

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Durbin exited against the Rockies after a finger injury. He suffered a left little finger subluxation while sliding headfirst into first base. The play came in the third inning as he tried to beat out an infield single.

After the injury, Boston shuffled their infield with Marcelo Mayer at shortstop and Seigler taking third.

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Durbin went 0-for-2 before the injury forced him from the game. The X-rays came back clean, and the finger was relocated.

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If Caleb Durbin misses time, this is going to be a tough one for the Red Sox to swallow. Before this injury, Durbin was hitting .379 in his last 8 games with 2 homers and 4 RBIs. He even had a 6-game hitting streak before this unfortunate game.

We have seen him injure his hand before in 2024 when he was in the minors. He got hit by a pitch on his hand and was initially placed on the 7-Day IL but was later shifted to the 60-Day IL. That 2024 hand injury sidelined him for 60 days, and subluxation may follow a similar arc.

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As if this injury scare wasn’t enough, the Red Sox had to deal with more problems after Durbin left the field.

Through six innings, the Red Sox led the game 6-3 and were looking at a comfortable road to victory. But everything changed during the 7th. Marcelo Mayer made a 2-out error on a routine ground ball, which was the turning point. That ought to have ended the inning, but it took the game further. But the 3-run lead was still intact.

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Colorado capitalized immediately with 3 straight RBI singles and tied the game 6-6. But it didn’t stop there.

In the 8th inning, the Rockies added 2 more runs with a sac-bunt from Tyler Freeman and an RBI double from Cole Carrigg. That play swung the momentum to Colorado.

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The game ended with an 8-6 loss, and the Boston Red Sox have now lost 3 out of the last 4 and have slipped to 6.5 games behind the last AL Wild Card spot with a 32-46 record. But the season is about to get worse for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox can’t rely on Roman Anthony anymore.

Things keep getting harder for this Red Sox group as Roman Anthony’s absence drags on. He has been out since May 4 after a partially torn ring finger ligament. The Boston Red Sox expected progress by now, but the latest update shows no real success in his recovery.

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The offense continues to feel his absence every night in tight scoring games.

“Roman Anthony hasn’t made any substantive progress while the team has been on the road,” said Chad Tracy.

Anthony still has not entered a real hitting progression, only light bat work in practice. A follow-up MRI showed healing is on track, but that has not changed his status. The team confirmed he is still far from facing live at-bats.

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The Red Sox have also not started any rehab assignment planning for him yet. His return timeline remains unclear because he has not reached basic hitting steps.

Players like Jarren Duran have been asked to carry more load during this stretch. Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela have held steady, but the lineup still feels short.

Right now, Boston cannot plan around Roman Anthony returning anytime soon this season. The medical reports are positive, but on-field progress is still missing. Every update points to patience, not urgency, in his recovery path.

With two key bats sidelined, Boston’s playoff window is closing fast.