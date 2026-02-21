“True Pirates Legend” – Bob Nutting Joins MLB World in Mourning As Bill Mazeroski Passes Away at 89

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Jul 5, 2022 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Pirates former second baseman and Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Mazeroski left talks with Pirates chairman Robert Nutting right before the Pirates host the New York Yankees at PNC Park. Pittsburgh PNC Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 18641666

It has been a very hard few days for the Pittsburgh Pirates fans. A few days ago, World Series champion Elroy Face passed away at the age of 97. And now another World Series legend has departed us. As reported by the Pirates, World Series winner Bill Mazeroski has passed away.

And it wasn’t just the Pirates fans who were saddened by this news; even Pirates owner Bob Nutting was heartbroken.

In their recent statement, Nutting said, “Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski… Maz was one of a kind — a true legend among the Pirates… I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious, and proud to be a Pirate.”

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting called Bill Mazeroski one of baseball’s finest defensive second basemen ever.

Nutting said his legacy forever defines the franchise’s proud championship identity and tradition today. Mazeroski’s Game 7 homer secured the Pirates’ first title in 35 years.

ESPN ranked that historic home run number 1 among baseball’s greatest moments ever recorded. Nutting emphasized that Mazeroski represented humility, pride, and lifelong dedication to Pittsburgh fans everywhere.

Pirates fans remain forever tied to his unforgettable October 13, 1960, moment at Forbes Field.

That swing gave Pittsburgh its first championship since 1925, ending decades of waiting forever. Forbes Field’s remaining wall became an annual gathering point every October 13 for the fans.

The Pirates retired his number 9 in 1987, honoring his unforgettable contribution to history. A 14-foot statue unveiled in 2010 captured his championship celebration forever outside PNC Park.

Current Pirates players openly shared grief, remembering Mazeroski’s lasting impact across generations.

Isaac Mattson said, “Maz is a huge piece of Pirates history” for everyone here. He described walking past Forbes Field reminders and feeling a deep emotional connection to Maz.

Bryan Reynolds said, “He’s got the most iconic home run ever” in baseball history. Reynolds added that his legacy will always live through the Pirates clubhouse memories and fans.

In 2001, they honored his defense with his Hall of Fame induction, creating a historic moment forever remembered. The Pirates Hall of Fame inclusion in 2022 ensured a continued presence inside organization for generations. The annual scholarship tournament in his name continues to help young players pursue dreams.

Fans still remember that 3:36 p.m. walk-off homer against the Yankees, the moment that changed Pittsburgh forever. Bill Mazeroski‘s memory remains part of the Pirates’ identity, guiding future generations forward with pride.

Another Pirates World Series winner passes away

Pittsburgh Pirates legend and 1960 World Series winner with Bill Mazeroski, Elroy Face, has also passed away in the past week. Elroy Face died on February 12, 2026, at the age of 97 in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, according to Pirates officials and his family.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced his passing after his son notified the team, and he was eight days shy of his 98th birthday. No specific cause of death was shared publicly, but the news sent a quiet wave through baseball fans who remembered him fondly. Face’s life was long enough to span the height of his playing days and many years of quiet life in the city he helped put on the map.

On social media and in fan posts, memories of meeting him late in life captured the sadness of his passing.

In the 1960 World Series, Elroy Face’s performance was unforgettable as he saved three games to help the underdog Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Yankees.

The Yankees were heavy favorites, but Face’s control of big moments kept Pittsburgh in the fight through the Fall Classic. Sailors and fans alike still recount how he took the mound in tight spots, preserving victories that mattered most.

Those three saves in one series were historic, something only a handful of pitchers have matched since. The memory of those games still echoes in Pirates lore around Forbes Field and beyond.

Face etched his broader baseball legacy in numbers and impact, with 848 appearances and 191 unofficial saves during his 16 seasons. His 18-1 season in 1959 remains one of the most remarkable win-loss lines a reliever has ever posted. He was a six-time All-Star and held the National League mark for 96 wins as a reliever for decades.

In 2023, the Pirates inducted him into their Hall of Fame, honoring a career that helped shape modern bullpen use. That legacy stays alive in the team records he set, and the stories fans will keep telling