Truth Behind Blue Jays’ $183M Yankees Hijack Exposed as Offseason Blockbuster Frenzy Intensifies

Ever since Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro promised that the team would go big this offseason in pursuit of the next World Series run, fans have been buzzing and connecting every big-name free agent to Toronto. The hottest name in the mix? Cody Bellinger, who’s coming off a strong year with the Yankees, with 29 HRs, driving in 98 runs, and posting an .814 OPS over 152 games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And just when Jays fans thought they’d heard enough rumors, things got wild again… An Instagram post from Bellinger’s wife showing they’re in Toronto went viral. Naturally, you know what that means. But the big question remains: is there actually something to it, or is it just another offseason tease?

“Cody Bellinger’s wife posted a picture on her Instagram story of the CN Tower in Toronto. Looks like the Blue Jays aren’t wasting any time during free agency,” DugoutForever shared Bellinger’s wife’s post showing the CN Tower. That’s enough for the Jays fans to go wild and beyond. But here’s the twist…

ADVERTISEMENT

DugoutForever added an edit just below this post: “Turns out the Instagram story was a year old. But imagine if Toronto landed Bellinger after making a World Series appearance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dugout Forever (@dugoutforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That’s it. That’s the story! The post is original, but it was from a year ago when Bellinger visited Toronto. But wait, before you get demoralized, because the Blue Jays might just be pursuing Cody Bellinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports say the Blue Jays have extended a qualifying offer to Bo Bichette, but he hasn’t responded yet. So, if Bichette ends up heading elsewhere, Cody Bellinger could be a potential replacement. Remember, the Jays were reportedly interested in Bellinger last offseason as well.

Interestingly, both Bichette and Bellinger are projected to sign similar contracts, valued around the $200 million mark. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected Bichette to sign a five-year, $130 million deal, while Bellinger’s contract is projected at $183M over six years, per SportArc. The Jays’ current offer to Bichette is said to carry an AAV of about $22 million, while it might take around $25 million AAV to get Bellinger. So, whether it’s Bichette staying or Bellinger coming in, it feels like a win-win for Jays fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But for now, despite the viral buzz, it looks like the Bellingers aren’t actually in Toronto. But at this point, it really feels like Bichette is in the driver’s seat when it comes to securing a new deal with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays’ inclination might be more towards Bo Bichette

And guess what, there are plenty of signs pointing in that direction. Team president Mark Shapiro made it clear just how much Bichette means to the organization: “He’s been a special part of this organization and a special part of building towards this, and he certainly makes our team better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you remember, Bichette already shared his intention to play for the Blue Jays. So, it looks like just about the time the two parties would shake hands. His consistency at the plate makes him a cornerstone piece for the Jays, as he hit .311 with 18 HRs this season and remained one of their most dependable hitters.

Hence, both Shapiro and John Schneider know just how tough it would be to replace that kind of production and leadership.

Still, the Jays seem to have a backup plan in mind. If negotiations somehow fall through, Bellinger could become a serious target. Hence, either way, whether Bichette stays or Bellinger joins, it looks like the Jays are determined to make a big move this offseason to keep their championship hopes alive.