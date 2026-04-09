Truth Behind George Springer’s Alleged Complaint Against Shohei Ohtani Revealed After Dodgers Manager Justifies Delay

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani boasts a rare two-way talent. To accommodate a player of his caliber, the MLB often makes some adjustments. During the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 4-3 victory on Wednesday, what appeared to be a heated complaint from lead-off hitter George Springer against Ohtani was, according to those involved, a simple moment of clarification.

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In the final game of the three-game series, Ohtani made his scheduled start against the Blue Jays. Ohtani delayed in taking the mound in the bottom of the first after he batted on the offensive in the top half. Springer, the Blue Jays slugger, allegedly complained to the home plate umpire, Dan Bellino, about the delay, which in turn displeased the Dodgers. However, insider Ken Rosenthal clarified on Foul Territory that in reality, Springer did not complain to Bellino.

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“It looked like he might be complaining,” stated Rosenthal on Foul Territory. “But I was told by two people directly involved this morning that Springer was not complaining at all.”

In the top of the first, Ohtani drew a walk and spent the remainder of his time on first base. When it was his turn to pitch, the Japanese phenomenon did not take the mound to warm up until there were fewer than 60 seconds left on the two-minute clock. The two-minute clock is subject to the umpire’s discretion.

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However, when that time was over, Springer approached Bellino to speak about the extended time. Rosenthal also stated that Springer was actually asking for clarification that Ohtani does get more time. In reality, it was not as big an issue as it was made to be.

“He was merely asking for clarification that Ohtani indeed gets more time beyond the normal two-minute break between innings,” added Rosenthal. “No big deal there at all.”

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As the Blue Jays snapped their six-game losing streak and avoided a series sweep, Springer batted at an average of .184. He went 2-for-5, with 1 double and 1 RBI in the game. Springer is in the last season of the six-year, $150 million deal he signed in January 2021.

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Ohtani getting extra time after half-innings is not uncommon. It is not unjustified either, as long as he does not abuse it. Since he is a two-way player, Ohtani would need the time to remove the extra batting gear before he is ready to pitch.

However, opponents taking exception to it is not uncommon either. In the World Series Game 7 last year, the Blue Jays’ manager, John Schneider, raised the same issue. He complained to home plate umpire Jordan Baker about the matter.

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As discussions about Ohtani getting extra time rose, the Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts, also voiced his opinion about the incident.

Dave Roberts’ response to Ohtani’s delay

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts, immediately came to Shotime’s defense after the match. When speaking to reporters, Roberts brought up the World Series, referring to Schneider’s complaint in Game 7. The Dodgers’ manager also spoke about the grace Ohtani ought to get as a two-way player.

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“Just talking about the World Series, I think they were a little frustrated about how long Shohei takes in between innings. But if he’s on the bases, there’s got to be some grace, which the umpires are trying to give him,” stated Roberts, as per Foul Territory.

Roberts also spoke about how opponents try to rush him and treat Ohtani like other starters. But his two-way talent sets him apart.

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“Yeah, if you’re on the other side, you’re trying to rush him as much as possible and treat him like any other pitcher. But the truth is that he’s different. But I understand their gripe,” remarked the Dodgers’ manager.

Ohtani pitched 6.0 innings against Toronto, allowing 4 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk with two strikeouts. Offensively, Ohtani went hitless, drawing only one walk while being struck out twice.

Despite pitching 6 innings, the Japanese had reportedly revealed that he felt some fatigue and “didn’t feel that great.”

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On Friday, while the Blue Jays will be facing the Minnesota Twins, the Dodgers will take on the Texas Rangers.