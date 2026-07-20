“Turn It Around in a Hurry” – Blue Jays Manager Sends Wake-Up Call to Toronto Clubhouse as Playoff Hopes Dwindle

The Toronto Blue Jays played in the World Series less than a year ago. Today, they are watching their postseason hopes fade away after another lackluster offensive display. The 3-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox this Sunday concluded another disappointing series defeat. With the Blue Jays now having just 7 wins from their last 21 games, manager John Schneider had no choice but to challenge his team publicly.

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“We’ve got to turn it around in a hurry … we’ve got to find a way to score some runs,” Schneider said, per Ben Nicholson-Smith from Sportsnet. “I think there were some at-bats where we were playing defence as opposed to playing offence.”

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Toronto managed just 4 hits and no runs during their 3rd game against the White Sox. Trey Yesavage recorded 9 strikeouts for the Blue Jays over 6.0 innings, but the lineup just never got going. They lost the series with a 15-5 overall score. And their struggle extended well beyond just one game or series.

A few weeks ago, they were 3rd in the AL East. Now they have slipped to the bottom with a 46-53 record. The Blue Jays are 17th in the league with a .242 batting average, but they are second-worst in MLB with just 397 runs this season. With a -45 run differential, they are 4.5 games behind the last AL Wild Card spot. Despite these numbers, John Schneider isn’t ready to throw his boys under the bus.

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“Vibes change quickly in this game, and I think when you catch one of those streaks where you’re playing really well, you want to hold on to it as long as you can,” he said after the 1-0 win in the second game of the series. “I’m always optimistic that it’s going to turn and it’s going to stay good for a while, and I’m hoping that’s the case here soon.”

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Schneider’s optimism hasn’t disappeared. But the series defeat has certainly added a sense of urgency. That’s why he is sending the blunt wake-up call to his team. But the struggle is too apparent, both collectively and individually.

Struggling lineup has left Schneider searching for answers

The manager didn’t single out anyone. But a closer look at the batters explains why the Blue Jays are toward the bottom of MLB’s scoring list. Take George Springer, for example.

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The 36-year-old veteran is one of the most dependable offensive players. He helped the team lead the division last year with a .309 AVG and .959 OPS. In 2026, his .219 batting average is one of the worst in the Toronto lineup.

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Alejandro Kirk is probably the biggest concern, batting at .202 and managing just 9 RBIs from 29 games. Andrés Giménez went through multiple injuries last year. So, his numbers are better than in 2025. But his .231 AVG and .636 OPS are still not enough to push the team into the playoffs.

And it’s not just the position players. The Overall ERA is 4.14 for the Jays, but individually, there are still some concerns.

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Starter Max Scherzer had a 10.23 ERA before he was placed on a 15-day IL. Shane Bieber managed a 5.70 ERA over 5 starts this year. Reliever Brendon Little allowed 14 runs from just 4.2 innings. Players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto, and Kevin Gausman are barely holding the team together.

The Toronto Blue Jays still have some time to make a run for the playoffs. But the overall scenario undoubtedly difficult. Maybe they can use the trade deadline to improve the roster. But for now, John Schneider isn’t giving up on his boys.

“We’ve got to start winning. That’s just the bottom line. It doesn’t matter how you do it. If you win 1-0 or 10-9, you’ve got to start winning,” he said.

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And the team only has to reflect the same mindset to change the vibe.