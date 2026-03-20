$12M MLB Star Responds to President Donald Trump’s Comment on Venezuela After Defeating USA

That World Baseball Classic win was supposed to be for Team Venezuela and the people back home. But President Donald Trump had to make himself known even there. But after his comment, the Giants’ second baseman was not going to sit back.

Although not directly, Luis Arraez said, “I open my phone, and I cry again because, bro, it’s so big for me, my family, my country… We win — not just for us, but for a country that needs a lot of good things… They just need to cry, but in a good way.”

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It all began after Venezuela won 4-2 against Italy in Miami. Just minutes after that win, President Donald Trump posted, asking, “STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?” on Truth Social. The timing mattered because it was the first time in the country’s history that Venezuela had made it to the WBC final.

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That comment carried weight because tensions already existed between the United States and Venezuela. In January of 2026, US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro during an operation. With that one post, Trump made the win against Italy and the final against the USA, bigger than it was.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez (2) hits an RBI single in the seventh inning against Italy during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But after the team Venezuela beat Team USA, President Trump doubled down on his statement and posted, “STATEHOOD!!!” Meanwhile, the Venezuelan camp and the manager Omar Lopez made sure that there was no political talk. Players like Eugenio Suarez said the run was for fans back home.

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But Luis Arrez, while speaking to California Post Sports, said that the team did see the post by President Trump and said, “We wanted to show that we, as Venezuelans, are capable of anything.”

And they did keep their word. They not only dominated Team USA in the finals, but they also completely outplayed them. Even with Bryce Harper‘s game-tying 2-run homer, Venezuela did not panic and struck back in the top of the 9th inning, which was the game-winning run.

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Donald Trump’s comment didn’t stop Team Venezuela from enjoying

It wasn’t just President Donald Trump who looked happy; to our “surprise,” even the Venezuelan players were happy.

Eugenio Suarez, who hit the game-winning run, said after the WBC win that, “Nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we win the championship today.” Suarez added to that and said, “God is good, all the glory is for the Lord Jesus.”

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Salvador Perez, the veteran of the team, played a major part in the team said, “They were with us here in our hearts… when you fight for your country, that goes beyond.” On the other side, Bryce Harper was showing class even in a loss.

Bryce Harper said, “Obviously, I’m not OK with winning silver.” he later added, saying, “But at the end of the night, man, they did it, they won.” He later went and congratulated every player on Team Venezuela.