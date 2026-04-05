$12M Pirates Star Accepts Glaring Flaw as Awful Season Start Follows Fan Outrage

The Pirates are currently third in the NL Central with a 5-3 record. They rank seventh in ERA (3.50) and twelfth in total runs (37). Their offense is led by Ryan O’Hearn, who has a .360 batting average. However, aside from these moderate stats, there is one name in the Pirates lineup whose .074 average has fans constantly focusing on him whenever he steps onto the field. Surprisingly, the man himself seems to welcome the fans’ criticism.

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“It’s not my first time being in that moment,” the Pirates’ new joinee, Marcell Ozuna, said. “I deserve to be booed. I don’t mind. I’m going to keep grinding and do my best. As soon as I get the knocks, everything is going well now. I have the confidence, my teammates trust me, and most of the fans trust me. They booed me because they needed to see my show. So I have to give my show. This is the time, right now.”

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The stands at the PNC Park are erupting each time Ozuna fails to get on base. And if you wonder why that happens, there’s a reason. In 2026, Ozuna had just two hits in his first 27 at-bats for a .074 batting average in his first seven games with the Pirates. In their last game against the Orioles, he managed just 1 hit in 4 at-bats.

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Ozuna signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Pirates for the 2026 season. This made him the 4th-most expensive player on their roster, after Mitch Keller ($15.4m), Ryan O’Hearn ($14.5m), and Bryan Reynolds ($13.3m).

Moreover, Ozuna batted .232/.355/.400 with a career-high 15.9% walk rate, a 24.3% strikeout rate, 21 HRs, and 19 doubles in 592 plate appearances last year with the Braves. While his 2025 numbers are not elite, they are still better than what Ozuna is displaying this year. So, the patience of the fans is being tested as the Pirates’ 4th-most expensive player is managing nothing at the plate.

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To his credit, Ozuna is not hiding from the truth. He remains confident in his abilities to put on a great show. And his numbers since his 2013 debut justify that belief. Except for 2015, Ozuna is one of the few active sluggers to record a minimum of 20 homers every season where he has played at least 100 games.

“He’s in-between right now, it looks like,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said.

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Ozuna’s early slump aside, the Pirates have several other challenges piling up as the season progresses.

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The Pirates are going wrong with their pitching and defense

The Pirates and pitching are one of the few combinations that have proven successful in the recent past. Credit to Paul Skenes‘ dominance on the mound, pitching was a strength for the Pirates. But is it anymore? Check their 2026 rotation with right-heavy arms, and things look like they’re waiting to blow up.

The Pirates’ rotation is currently relying heavily on right-handers anchored by Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler, and Braxton Ashcraft. Hunter Barco is the lone lefty, but his 6.75 ERA this year shows the lack of lefty depth in Pittsburgh.

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And if this is not enough, the Pirates’ defense is another concern.

The consecutive first-inning lapses on Opening Day by Oneil Cruz were the teaser about what was about to come. In the next five appearances, Cruz registered a minus-11 in total fielding runs above average, according to Baseball Reference.

His 3 homers at .290 might make up for his fielding deficiency, but leaking runs would prove costly for the team, as it did in the opening game.

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So, while the Pirates’ 5-3 record in the division looks better compared to last year, issues are brewing for Kelly.