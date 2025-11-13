$28.1B MLB Broadcaster Confront Multi-Million Dollar Loss Despite Toppling NBA With Record World Series Viewership- Report

The 2025 MLB World Series was one of the best we have seen in a long time. The level of competition between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays was incredible, giving us one of the most memorable Game 7s. And when you look past the game, it all comes down to numbers, and this World Series was big. But even through that, the broadcasters seem to be taking a hit.

Awful Announcing recently talked about how the future World Series rights could be split among multiple broadcasters. And that FOX could take a massive hit after putting up historic numbers. They wrote, “I could see Fox staying in the game for sure, but (I’m not sure about) the idea that Fox will be the only carrier of the World Series.”

The 2025 World Series delivered historic viewership, averaging 15.71 million in the United States across FOX platforms. Game Seven alone drew 27.33 million viewers, significantly surpassing the NBA Finals’ 10.27 million average. The Dodgers-Blue Jays seven-game matchup captured 51 million combined viewers across the U.S., Canada, and Japan. Canadian audiences broke records, with 10.9 million watching Game Seven, representing 45 percent of the national population.

Fans experienced intense drama, with extra-inning classics and back-to-back championships fueling global excitement throughout the series.

FOX played a central role here, broadcasting all games and streaming simultaneously, maintaining its exclusive coverage through the 21st century. But the league’s growing international and domestic audience encourages MLB to explore splitting the World Series among multiple broadcasters.

This approach could significantly increase total revenue while reducing FOX’s exclusivity and historical influence over October baseball. There is a strong likelihood that the Fall Classic could be split among as many as three broadcasters. And given the hype, the appetite to partner with baseball is running high right now.

MLB’s World Series dominance proves the sport still commands global attention and advertising clout. FOX may soon trade exclusivity for shared glory, losing its decades-long October broadcasting monopoly. Meanwhile, fans cheer, while networks scramble, showing baseball’s power turns even the mightiest broadcaster into a humble bidder.

MLB eyes control of local broadcasts, challenging big-market teams’ revenue

If baseball is America’s pastime, MLB is bringing a plot twist worthy of a soap opera. Rob Manfred’s office is quietly cooking up a plan that could make team owners clutch their wallets and broadcasters rethink their contracts. Networks like YES and SportsNet LA might soon find themselves negotiating with the league itself and not the cozy, familiar teams they’ve dealt with for decades.

Major League Baseball is pursuing control of all local broadcast rights by 2028, Rob Manfred announced. Networks like YES, SNY, and SportsNet LA currently generate significant revenue that supports player salaries and operations. Fans may feel uncertainty, as the shift could change how games are experienced in local markets.

Convincing big-market teams to surrender these rights remains a major barrier, as revenue could dramatically drop.

Experts suggest solutions like implementing a salary cap and reducing revenue sharing to ease resistance. If successful, the league would gain centralized control while maintaining competitive balance, leaving fans anxious about potential impacts.

Rob Manfred insists MLB’s plan will strengthen the game, even if owners grumble loudly. YES, SNY and SportsNet LA might soon trade cozy deals for unpredictable league negotiations. Fans can only watch nervously as baseball’s financial drama unfolds, wondering who really holds the power.