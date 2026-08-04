28YO Astros Star Embarrasses Himself After Celebrating a Home Run That Never Was

Taylor Trammell is quietly putting together the best offensive season of his MLB career. To top that, he has helped the Houston Astros remain the only team above .500 in the AL West. With the Rangers and Mariners breathing down their necks, every remaining regular-season game is increasingly important. But as he tried to spark a comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays during the series opener, an oops moment overshadowed his recent form.

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“Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell touched every base before realizing he did not hit a home run,” Jomboy Media captioned the 42-second clip shared via X.

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The Astros were trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Trammell came to the plate hoping to reduce the gap and hit a 419-foot fly ball off a 92-mph pitch from Toronto starter Shane Bieber. The ball went high enough toward center field and looked like it would cross the fence. Trammell took one look at it and started running the bases. While he kept on, Myles Straw tracked it down at the wall. As there was no energetic shout or leap of success from the defensive players, Trammell reached home base thinking it was a homer.

“Maybe he thought it disappeared behind the glove over the fence,” the broadcasting booth said. “Sometimes you kind of lose your sightline. And when you’re running to pick up certain bases, you don’t see that the ball has been caught.”

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It was only when the 28-year-old started heading toward the dugout that he found that none of his teammates were cheering for him. Soon enough, he learned that it was an out instead of a run. The disappointment on his face was all the more apparent.

Notably, at the top of the same inning, the Blue Jays were leading 1-0. A throwing error by Trammell allowed Jesús Sánchez to reach second and George Springer to third while Kazuma Okamoto scored. In the same inning, the Blue Jays advanced it to 3-0.

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The error and the lead probably made Taylor Trammell desperate to help his team with a run. He was so invested in taking the Astros forward, he couldn’t even realize the catch by Straw, and this blooper outweighed his spectacle from the previous game.

Taylor Trammell’s viral moment came after a defensive masterclass

The Astros were hosting the Texas Rangers for the third game after already securing the series 2-0. They were tied scoreless in the second inning when Texas center fielder Evan Carter hit a flyball to center. Trammell ran toward the fence while leaning backward, keeping his eye on the ball. He gloved it safely before crashing hard against the padded wall and falling to the ground. The catch wrapped the inning, and Houston eventually won 7-3, extending their streak to 6 games.

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It was one of the defensive highlights of the game, and everyone praised his athleticism. But in less than two days, the image changed. While both nights produced reel-worthy plays, the blooper overshadowed his brilliant catch.

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While Taylor Trammell went viral for the wrong play, Toronto ended the Houston Astros‘ winning streak with a 3-1 win. The Astros are leading the division with a 58-56 record.

Trammell, for the first time, has a batting average over .200 and an OPS above .700 as he is recording a .236 AVG and .715 OPS. Both the individual and the team would like to turn the page after Monday’s game and look to improve their performances.