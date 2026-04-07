24YO Cubs Pitcher Gets More Bad News as Chicago Holds Breath

The Chicago Cubs have begun the season at the bottom of the NL Central, going 4-6. However, their problems keep mounting as recent injuries have put the Cubs’ rotation depth to the test early in the season. Already on the Injured List (IL), a Cubs 24-year-old starter has received concerning updates that can sideline him for a significant time this season.

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The Cubs pulled Cade Horton from his April 3 start against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning. The problem that started as tightness in his right wrist eventually developed into forearm discomfort, following which Horton was placed on the 15-day IL. However, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse, as Horton’s MRI did not come back clean. David Kaplan reported on X that Horton will consult Dr. Keith Meister in Texas, as his MRI report was not good, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

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Kaplan wrote on X, “**Breaking News** Per @JesseRogersESPN on Kap and JHood on @Espn1000. Cubs star Cade Horton will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas today after his MRI was not clean and not good. Trending down a bad path.”

Last season, Horton went 11-4 in 24 games, posting an ERA of 2.67 across 118 innings. This season, Horton was able to make 2 starts with a 2.45 ERA before he was placed on the IL.

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The righty looked sharp in the first inning against the Guardians, getting three straight outs. But after walking Kyle Manzardo to open the second inning, his fastball suddenly lost its heat. The drop-off was obvious—according to MLB.com, he was throwing between 95.5 and 96.5 mph in the first inning, but his last pitch only clocked in at 93.8 mph.

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Horton had thrown 17 pitches in the game before veteran pitcher Colin Rea replaced him.

The Cubs had added Rea to the rotation last season following Justin Steele’s season-ending elbow injury. Rea began this year in the bullpen, but can move up to the starting rotation depending on how Horton’s situation develops. So far, he has thrown 6.1 innings in two games, posting a 4.26 ERA.

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While the verdict for Horton is not yet known, the MRI report indicates he will be out for at least some time. The Cubs will certainly hope Horton’s injury won’t take the Justin Steele route. Otherwise, the Cubs might have to be on the market looking for a starter during the trade deadline. Steele is currently on the 60-day IL and is slated for a late May return.

Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd was also placed on the 15-day IL following Horton.