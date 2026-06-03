$29M Cubs Pitcher Reveals Real Cause Behind Injury in Latest Update on MLB Return

The Chicago Cubs are getting closer to getting some of their key arms back on the mound. After spending a month on the IL, a veteran pitcher has finally offered an encouraging update. But more importantly, Matthew Boyd has cleared the confusion about his bizarre injury that took him out in the first place.

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“We’ll talk today. I’m going to start this weekend somewhere. We’ll figure that out,” Boyd said in a recent clip from Foul Territory.

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Matthew Boyd signed a 2-year, $29 million contract with the Cubs in 2025 and helped them reach the playoffs last season with a 3.21 ERA and his career-best 1.09 WHIP. He was sure that he would repeat the feat this year as well until a bizarre knee injury placed him on a 15-day IL. After a rehab in Triple-A Iowa, he is finally returning to the MLB.

According to manager Craig Counsell, Boyd woke up a healthy player on May 6, but he suffered a fluke knee injury in a matter of hours. He had announced that Boyd sustained a left meniscus injury while on the ground with his kids. A meniscus injury hurts a pitcher’s lower-body balance, which is very important for throwing a baseball. And the MRI revealed a left knee meniscectomy. Boyd underwent surgery the following day, and Counsell said he might be out for six weeks.

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However, the 35-year-old shared the full story in a candid chat with Foul Territory. Boys said his son, Isiah, was playing on the floor, and he tried to squat down, probably trying to do a “crisscross applesauce.” Unfortunately, before he even got to the floor, the pitcher popped his knee.

“[It] didn’t even hurt. But I was on the floor as I tried to get up from the floor like I couldn’t put weight on it,” Boyd added. “And then I couldn’t straighten it.”

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He said it felt weird, but that was it. Boyd even admitted how “unglamorous” it sounds. Although he didn’t have any symptoms, he suspected that he had had a meniscus for a while. And he felt great the day after his surgery.

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“Yeah, not my kid’s fault. My kids didn’t take me out,” Boyd ensured, laughing.

The knee surgery was just the newest problem in a tough season for Boyd. He missed the start of the year with a bad arm muscle. He only returned in late April before his knee gave out just two weeks later.

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With the return getting closer, he is not the only one happy about it.

Cubs await reinforcement amid rotation uncertainty

Matthew Boyd threw 63 pitches over 4 innings in Triple-A and might reclaim his spot on the active roster during or shortly after the A’s series. The Cubs were atop the NL Central before he was injured. And in his absence, the team has slipped to 4th position.

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The entire pitching department is struggling. Earlier, it was expected that he would replace Jordan Wicks. But the Cubs have already optioned him after 2 starts and a 15.63 ERA. And Chicago has been cycling through replacement options. Analyst Bruce Levine has recently expressed concerns over Chicago’s pitching.

Justin Steele isn’t likely to return before the All-Star break. Hunter Harvey is recovering from his right triceps inflammation, but there is no official update on his return. Cade Horton and Porter Hodge will miss the entire season. The only good news is Edward Cabrera.

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According to the MLB official lines, he is expected to rejoin the Cubs on May 5. That means the franchise will have 2 dependable arms on the roster real soon. And they will be facing teams with a below .500 win percentage for the next couple of weeks. And Chicago isn’t too far down from the Brewers at the top of the division with 36-21. If they can capitalize on the next few series, the Cubs can reclaim the throne.

But first and most importantly, Matthew Boyd has to get back on the mound. And he has to improve his performance from a 6.00 ERA.