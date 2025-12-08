29 MLB Teams Warned of Blue Jays’ Aggression After Ross Atkins & Co. Given Blunt Reality Check

If there is one thing everyone can see as clear as day, it’s that the Toronto Blue Jays are not taking things lightly this off-season. It’s almost like they came in with the idea of avenging; at least that’s what the signings make it seem like. They signed Dylan Cease with $210 million—a pact that is the fifth-largest for a pitcher in baseball history.

And you best believe that Jays are not yet done. Sure, getting Bo Bichette seems to be on the priority list, but that’s not the only name they are circling in red this time around.

Gabe Lacques from USA Today summed up why the Jays won’t stop: “They will try like hell to improve on their runner-up finish in the finals.” And honestly, that’s what it looks like Ross Atkins and Co. are trying to do.

The Jays are pushing every chip to the center of the table after that sad World Series loss. And Tucker and Bo Bichette are right at the heart of their winter mission now. The fact that Tucker even visited their Dunedin spring facility is, believe it or not, a major sign that something is cooking.

And the interest in Tucker makes sense. He is coming off a solid season with the Cubs (.266 with 22 homers). And putting him next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would instantly give the Jays a terrifying middle of the order, without even forcing Tucker to be the guy for them.

Then there is Bichette, who wants to remain in Toronto and is undoubtedly one of the fan base’s favorites. And here is the thing—Jays would probably want both, but the reality is gloom. The Jays can’t have Tucker and Bichette without turning into New York North. As Lacques put it, “signing both seems unlikely,” and it makes sense.

With Vladdy’s $500 million mega-deal already sitting on the books, two more massive contracts would push the commitments of just three players past $1 billion. That’s why insiders like Bob Nightengale also point out that it’s either Tucker or Bo Bichette—not both.

Still with Chase and Cody Ponce already added, everything about Toronto’s offseason for sure screams urgency. They are going for it and are not slowing down for anybody.

Blue Jays enter Ketel Marte talks as the winter meeting heats up!

The Toronto Blue Jays are not just going for the big-market players’ names making the rounds this winter. According to multiple reports, they are back in conversations with the Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte—and yes, things are active even if nothing is close just yet.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi first linked the Toronto Blue Jays to Marte last month, saying that the team had already “checked in.” Now Jon Heyman too confirmed that the Jays are officially among the club talks, talking to Arizona again. The Boston Red Sox and others are also in the chase, but Toronto is very much in the same too. And the interest is real and for a good reason.

Marte has quietly become one of baseball’s most productive second basemen over the past decade. He finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019 and third in 2024 and owns two straight Silver Sluggers. He yet again put together another strong season with a .283/.376/.517 slash line and 25+ homers for the third consecutive year.

Even with minor injuries limiting him to 126 games, he still topped 550 plate appearances for the fourth straight season. For Toronto, the fit is complicated but intriguing. See, Bichette had shifted to second base when he returned from a sprained PCL, and he did well.

Now Marte is older than Bichette at 32, but he is far more affordable. He is signed through 2031 for $102.5 million, with the final year being a player option—this is a bargain.

Also, the Blue Jays are not on Marte’s limited no-trade list, so that means the D’Backs can send him to the Toronto Blue Jays without needing his approval! Well, the Jays sure can explore multiple avenues to reshape their infield.