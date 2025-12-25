29YO Blue Jays Arm Left Out in Cold as Ross Atkins Urged to Chase Former Red Sox Star in High-Risk Gamble

The Toronto Blue Jays had leaned heavily on Brendon Little last season. The left-hander led the AL with 79 appearances and was trusted in some of the club’s most important bullpen situations. In April, infact he had struck out 21 batters in just 13 innings!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the All-Star break, Little looked like a bullpen cornerstone. He was 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA and had piled up 17 holds and allowed just a home run. But then, insiders are not convinced that he is what the Blue Jays need.

Nick Gosse from Jays Digest pointed out that the Jays might need a more reliable bat. He instead pitched another name that the Jays can go for. But at 38 years old, he is a rather high-risk option- the former Red Sox reliever Justin Wilson. Reason? His ability to induce swings and misses, limit hard contact, and handle high-pressure situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) takes the ball from pitcher Brendon Little (54) in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round against the Seattle Mariners for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Seattle T-Mobile Park Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xStephenxBrashearx 20251017_hlf_bd8_101

Gosse also suggested that Wilson’s veteran presence could be more dependable than Little, who showed signs of struggling when traffic reached the bases. And honestly, the second half of Little’s season does support that concern. After the break, his ERA jumped to 4.88, his walk rate increased, and more inherited runners came around to score. Sure, his underlying metrics hinted at bad luck too; the results were hard to ignore.

Those struggles were seen in the postseason, where Little had mixed results in the ALCS and fell out of favour during the WS. He pitched only when the bullpen was stretched thin. And this is where Wilson comes in.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 38 years old, he brings the experience, the composure, and the ability to miss bats. He is not a flamethrower; however, his command and poise stand tall. Gosse pointed out, “Now, Justin Wilson doesn’t throw high velocity, but he’s not awful.

right? It’s about it; it’s a bit above league average at 94.5. He induces a ton of whiffs…Is a very solid pitcher. It’s not going to cost as much in theory as Sir Anthony Dominguez.”

So, yes, if Ross Atkins is serious about stabilising the bullpen for 2026, then targeting Wilson would be the best way to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Blue Jays prospect no one is talking about (Yet)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been super busy this offseason when it comes to stocking up prospects and depth pieces. Since losing game 7 of the World Series, they have added international free agents and minor league signings. Jorge Burgos is one of the latest names to join, along with Celwin Hurkmans, Geovanny Planchart, Hedbert Perez, and Isay Veras.

But one signing has flown under the radar, and it’s Elian Guzman.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s mostly because the spotlight is on the big questions, like what happens with Bichette, or can they get Tucker? Or if Bregman is the real target. Toronto seems to be chasing two of these stars, so missing the quieter moves seems easy.

Even then, depth matters, and Guzman is starting to turn heads. He signed a minor league deal on December 4 along with Veras and Alieski Torres. The 17-year-old right-hander apparently made noise in winter league action.

Guzman is a 6-foot, 175-pound player, and his next birthday falls in March. For a pitcher of his age, physical projection alone is intriguing. But what stands out is his fastball. Reports say that he has already touched 96 MPH. That’s head-turning for a teenager, let alone one still years away from full physical maturity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, just for context, the Jays had only four pitchers reach 96 MPH or more during last season. This winter, they added Dylan Cease and Jorge Alcala, and both are known for their upper 90s heat. So Guzman is one player Jays fans and baseball fans all look towards because he could be a fascinating one.