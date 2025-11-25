29YO Japanese Star Becomes Perfect Pete Alonso Replacement as Mets Explore Alternate Trade Season Route

The New York Mets have been stalling the negotiations with Pete Alonso, and now it looks like we know why. With many of the Japanese prospects coming into MLB this season, the Mets have their eyes set on one, and it is almost the perfect replacement for Polar Bear.

Kiley McDaniel recently explained the situation with Kazuma Okamoto and which teams are in the race for him.

“Okamoto, 29, led Japan’s NPB in home runs since he entered the league in 2018 with 247,” McDaniel wrote.

“Okamoto could prove to be a cost-effective alternative to Pete Alonso… The Mets could be looking for a cheaper option than signing Alonso…”

The New York Mets are intensely linked to Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, who has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for MLB teams until January 4. According to ESPN’s top-50 free agent rankings, he is projected to sign a 3-year, $36 million deal, a far cheaper option than other power bats.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso, the Mets’ long‐time power cornerstone, remains in flux, having opted out of the $24 million player option for 2026. Alonso last re-signed on a two-year, $54 million deal with a $30 million 2025 salary and a $10 million bonus.

Imago Source: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

If Alonso departs, Okamoto could step in and provide immediate middle-of-order pop, but his posting window draws interest from several big teams. As Okamoto’s power and on-base track record in Japan make him an attractive target, the competition could drive his price up.

By adding Okamoto, the Mets could fill a potential Alonso-sized void and stabilize their corner infield with a proven hitter. Still, the risk remains.

He lacks MLB experience, and the bidding war could limit their leverage. The outcome will deeply affect the Mets’ identity and fans’ hopes for a power-driven future.

The Mets face a defining choice as Pete Alonso waits and Kazuma Okamoto circles nearby. Both paths carry weight, yet only one will truly reveal their ambition and resolve. New York now learns that replacing Pete Alonso with Kazuma Okamoto is a test of patience.

There are a few other players the Mets can go for if they are looking at cheaper alternatives

If the Mets want to avoid another season of “let’s hope our starters survive May,” they might need to get creative. Not every solution comes with a seven-figure price tag or a Twitter frenzy. Sometimes, the smartest moves are hiding in plain sight, players like the ones the Mets are quietly circling, who could either save the season or give fans another reason to vent online.

Dustin May, a 28-year-old right-hander, pitched 132.1 innings in 2025 with a 4.96 ERA. His strikeout rate fell to 21.1 percent while walking 9.6 percent of batters, reflecting control struggles. Despite these numbers, his career 3.86 ERA and 21.9 percent strikeout rate indicate retained potential for mid-rotation value.

Seranthony Domínguez and Kirby Yates provide bullpen depth, addressing the Mets’ 2025 late-inning weaknesses.

Domínguez struck out 79 batters across 62.2 innings while posting a 3.16 ERA, showing high strikeout ability. Yates recorded 52 strikeouts in 41.1 innings despite a 5.23 ERA, signaling potential upside for short-term relief roles.

If the Mets can harness Dustin May’s upside, mid-rotation stability becomes an achievable goal this season. Domínguez and Yates could turn shaky bullpen nights into manageable innings for fans and coaches alike. Betting on these Tier 5 talents might feel like gambling, but smart risk often beats expensive certainty.