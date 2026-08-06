29YO Mets Rookie’s Celebration Draws Attention as Crowd Rains Down Boos

“They don’t boo nobodies.” That was Yankees great Reggie Jackson’s reaction when he used to get booed in opposing ballparks, and the quote still rings true today. Fans boo stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge because they’re among the best at what they do. Although it was just one game, it might be time to add a 29-year-old Mets player to that list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jefry Yan gets out of a bases-loaded jam with a groundout, and fans in Cleveland boo loudly as he celebrates his way off the mound,” Mets’ beat reporter Max Goodman reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefry Yan will be remembered for his unforgettable celebration after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in his first MLB game.

The pressure arrived almost immediately after Yan introduced himself with his trademark celebration. He struck out Angel Martínez to record the first strikeout of his MLB career. But then Bailey and Genao got on base, and Kwan walked to get the bases loaded with just one out.

Get the EssentiallySports Daily Newsletter. Stay ahead of the game with daily updates, exclusive stories, expert takes, and the biggest moments from the world's most popular sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then struck out Chase DeLauter and got Jo Adell to ground out before throwing his signature leap and split celebration. Rather than letting the crowd or situation at Progressive Field in Cleveland affect him, Yan found what the Mets needed.

That escape was the difference in the end because the Mets eventually needed 10 innings to get a 6-5 win over the Guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interim manager Andy Green said that the opposing teams generally see those aggressive celebrations as genuine joy instead of disrespect. But also questioned whether the teams that are in postseason contention at the end of the season will take it the same way.

Bo Bichette eventually delivered the winning RBI in the 10th, but those late moments only mattered because Yan prevented Cleveland from breaking the game open in the 6 inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is also why Yan’s performance deserves attention. The Mets have struggled all season to be consistent and support their pitchers with the bat. Their recent shutout loss against Miami showed exactly why. The Mets’ pitching allowed just 2 runs, but the batters couldn’t put even a run on board, and that has been the case with the Mets the whole season.

Moving on, Nate Lavender was impressive during his debut, and the 29-year-old rookie has added another encouraging story to the list. Those performances will not change the standings overnight, but they give the fans something meaningful during this hellish season. If nothing else, the Mets are finally discovering young players capable of getting the job done for the team when the veterans can’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 other Mets prospects who could be game-changing in the future for New York

We have already witnessed what Jefry Yan and Nate Lavender have done for the Mets, but 3 other names could be the future of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets currently have no prospects inside MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, and that has caught plenty of attention. It is an unusual position for an organization that recently watched several young players like Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing all graduate and make it to the big leagues.

We also saw a couple of names like Sproat traded away for Freddy Peralta during the offseason. That explains the rankings, but it does not necessarily explain where the farm system is heading next.

Prospect rankings rarely stay the same because one strong season in the minors can change everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.J. Ewing proved exactly that after climbing from No. 28 in the organization before reaching the majors. And now, Elian Peña looks capable of making a similar rise after arriving with very high expectations from the international class of 2025. The 18-year-old is batting with an average of .262 with a .748 OPS, 5 home runs, and 36 RBIs in Single-A.

Peña is far from the name the Mets’ pipeline should be talking about.

Mitch Voit has been making steady noise since David Stearns selected the former Michigan standout during the 2025 draft. After becoming a full-time hitter, Voit earned a Double-A promotion and produced a .500 average, with a 1.502 OPS, and 5 RBIs in his first 6 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those numbers have fueled the belief that he might be in the majors by 2028, or even sooner.

Jonathan Santucci has also quietly followed a similar path, steadily moving closer to the Mets team with each game in the minors. The left-hander has a 3.61 ERA with 127 strikeouts, while the batters have a batting average of just .217 in 20 starts. His recent Triple-A promotion also shows confidence, and scouts continue praising his fastball, slider, and improving command. The Mets might not have a Top 100 prospect in their rankings today, but Peña, Voit, and Santucci could change that conversation sooner than many expect.