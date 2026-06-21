29YO Red Sox Star’s MLB Return Turns Uncertain After Tough Rehab Setback

Hip flexor soreness ended Romy Gonzalez‘s rehab after two plate appearances Friday. Just a few days ago, the Boston Red Sox got some good news that Romy Gonzalez had finally started his awaited rehab assignments. And his first rehab game was a very successful one, as he drove in two runs. But things have taken a rough turn again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Romy Gonzalez’s timeline has been slowed due to soreness in his hip flexor, and the Red Sox are collecting more info,” said Chris Cotillo about the rehab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez’s return was derailed when he left Friday’s Double-A game after two plate appearances with hip flexor soreness.

The 29-year-old is now being evaluated, and the club is still gathering info on what the next steps should be and the extent of the injury. It is a frustrating setback for a player who had already missed the entire season following shoulder surgery in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing makes this even tougher for Boston: Before Friday’s setback, interim manager Chad Tracy said there was an outside chance that Gonzalez could join the team during the Rockies series next week. Gonzalez had only recently started his rehab assignment and looked encouraging early. He homered while playing second base in his first rehab game Tuesday, then appeared as a designated hitter Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the timeline has become very unclear.

Boston originally expected Gonzalez to spend the weekend at Double-A before making a possible move to Triple-A Worcester for additional at-bats. The more likely target was next week’s Yankees series at Fenway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy repeatedly stressed that the organization would monitor not only Gonzalez’s health but also his overall readiness before making a final decision. The Red Sox can hardly afford another infield concern right now.

Trevor Story and Nick Sogard are already on the IL, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa has also been dealing with a forearm issue. Gonzalez was expected to help at second base, DH, and first base on his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

That flexibility is valuable for a team still searching for consistency across several positions.

His absence matters because Boston viewed him as more than just a depth piece. Last season, Gonzalez hit .305 with 9 home runs, 53 RBIs, and an .826 OPS across 96 games. He also posted a .978 OPS against left-handed pitching, giving the lineup another dangerous right-handed bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the Red Sox receive clearer answers on his latest setback, they will need to find another way to cover an already thin infield while waiting for one of their most important reinforcements.

The Red Sox could be in the chase for CJ Abrams

The Boston Red Sox have not given up on the playoffs yet. Despite offensive struggles for much of the season, Boston is sitting 6.5 games behind an AL Wild Card spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team president Sam Kennedy said that the club could become sellers if results do not improve in the coming games or within the Trade Deadline. But with plenty of games remaining before that, the Red Sox are still keeping buying options open.

That is why Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has started appearing in trade discussions.

Boston’s offense has struggled to produce consistently, and Abrams is putting together the best offensive season of his career in 2026. In his first 73 games this season, Abrams has hit .284 with 14 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

His power numbers already put him on pace to surpass the 20 home runs he hit across 138 games in the whole of the 2025 season.

But people still question whether Abrams is the perfect fit.

People have often connected Boston to right-handed hitters, while Abrams bats left-handed. The Red Sox already have several left-handed bats throughout the lineup, like Roman Anthony and Jarren Duran. Still, the club’s offensive problems may force the front office to focus on production rather than which hand he bats with.

There are very few infielders who are going to be available at the deadline who come close to Abrams’ combination of power and on-base production. But there is one major concern that might break this deal.

Defense remains the biggest concern for Abrams.

Abrams has struggled defensively at shortstop this season and ranks near the bottom of many defensive numbers, like errors, where he has made 12 already. However, Boston could solve part of that problem by keeping Marcelo Mayer at shortstop and Abrams at second base.

With the offense needing help and the playoff race still within reach, the Red Sox may decide that Abrams’ bat is worth the risk.