26YO MLB Phenom Takes Legal Action Against Tigers After Injury Concerns Force Him Into Month-Long Absence

Zack Gelof made the catch, but his slide carried him into the fence. Chasing Zach McKinstry’s foul ball at Comerica Park on July 9, he suffered a cut to his right knee that kept him out for a month. He returned to the Athletics in August, but the consequences of that night were far from over.

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“Attorneys for Athletics super-utility player Zack Gelof filed a lawsuit Monday in a Michigan court, naming the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings, Inc.” Fox40’s Brett Stover noted. “and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority as defendants.”

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Imago Zack Gelof

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As the slow-motion replay was played, a tear right below his right kneecap was visible as he clutched it in pain. The lawsuit has noted that the fencing caused the tear in his uniform, which led to “a severe laceration beneath his right kneecap” that narrowly missed Gelof’s patellar tendon.

Tigers left fielder Riley Greene was familiar with that section of the wall. “That portion of the fence where he hit is metal,” Greene said after the game. “He kind of slid into it, and it’s definitely going to hurt if you slide into it.”

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As per the filing, the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority will serve as the defendant.

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“No one expects to be injured due to exposed fencing,” Gelof’s attorney, Gasper Stare, said in an interview with The Athletic on September 29. “Not in a professional stadium, where everyone else involved are making 10s of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars off the performance of these athletes.”

As per the suit, it was the defendant who failed to “identify unreasonable risk,” and that the Detroit Tigers team was not able to fulfill their duties as a result of what had occurred.

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The lawsuit also says the Tigers installed protective padding over that section of fencing within weeks of Gelof’s injury. His attorneys point to the change in arguing that the area could have been made safer before he was hurt. The padding was added later, however, and does not by itself establish that the Tigers or the other defendants were legally responsible for his injury.

While Gelof’s attorney spoke about how no one ideally expects to leave with such an injury, this would hardly be the first time such an incident has taken place.

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Back in 2017, Dustin Fowler found himself in a similar position, that too, on his MLB debut. In a game against the Chicago White Sox, he was chasing a foul ball in the first inning of the game. For him, the incident took a rather serious turn, ending his rookie season after he came into contact with a metal electrical box that was near the wall of the outfield area.

In the coming year, Fowler would go on to sue the White Sox in 2018, which ultimately led to a settlement.

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Meanwhile, The Athletic also reached out to other entities for comments on the matter, with Gasper Stare, Gelof’s attorney, giving further comments on the matter.

Zack Gelof’s Attorney Sheds Light on Communication with the Detroit Tigers

For Gelof, this year was looking like a real breakout season until things ended badly. In 2026, he had a 3.5 WAR and even touched career highs in home runs and overall hits (22 and 76, respectively).

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While not much light was shed on whether the player and his attorney had been in any talks with the Athletics, Gasper Stare confirmed that there had been attempts to reach out to the Detroit Tigers.

“I can’t give you the exact details,” Stare said according to The Athletic on September 29, “but yes, we tried to reach out to Tigers and Ilitch Holdings to resolve this without even having to file a lawsuit, and we were ignored.”

In addition to this, The Athletic’s Sam Blum also wrote about how one MLB spokesperson had chosen not to respond to the outlet’s request for a comment.

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Interestingly, the outlet also reported that the Detroit Tigers denied Gelof’s attorney’s comments by saying that, “the suggestion that there was no response to efforts to resolve the matter is not accurate.”

Eventually, Gelof made his return on August 10 for almost two months of regular-season baseball. In his return game itself, he even launched the ball for a home run, ensuring fans that his return was an overall success.

Gelof returned on August 10 and homered in his first game back. He was paid during his month away, but his lawsuit argues that the missed games could still cost him money. He is due to enter salary arbitration for the first time this offseason, and his attorneys say the absence gave him fewer chances to build the statistics that could support a higher 2027 salary. They argue that a lower first raise could affect his earnings in later arbitration years.

The suit seeks damages for those alleged losses, as well as medical expenses and other harm, but does not specify an amount. It remains unclear whether the missed time will affect his salary or how the court will assess that claim.

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Gelof turns 27 in October. As for the lawsuit, there is no reported timetable for a resolution. Fowler’s case took roughly four years to settle, though that does not indicate how long this one will take.