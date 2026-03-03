26YO Blue Jays Star Drops Bold Message as Aaron Judge & Yankees’ ‘Unfinished Business’ Faces Fresh Roadblock

Every time the New York Yankees enter a new season without a World Series title, the conversation about whether they can finally break through only grows louder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Spring Training gets underway, Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been outspoken about finishing the “unfinished business” of a successful postseason run. But the Toronto Blue Jays are just as motivated, determined to clear the final hurdle that kept them from winning it all last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge and the Yankees are eager to end their championship drought. However, Addison Barger’s bold ambitions for 2026 could present a new obstacle in the Yankees’ path.

“We want to win the World Series. That’s the expectation”, said Barger on Sportsnet when asked about the Blue Jays’ 2026 goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of last year’s World Series. On their path to that run, Toronto defeated the Yankees in the ALCS by a 3-1 margin. For Aaron Judge, that “unfinished business” includes not only another deep postseason push but also getting past the Blue Jays.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Toronto also took the 2025 regular season series 8–5, claiming the AL East tiebreaker before carrying that edge into October. The postseason turned in Game 2 behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s grand slam and dominant pitching, while Aaron Judge’s Game 3 three-run homer briefly shifted momentum before Nathan Lukes delivered the clinching blow. Judge hit .325 with three homers against Toronto pitching, but Addison Barger countered by batting .378 with two homers and 10 RBIs versus Yankees arms, underscoring how narrow the gap between the rivals truly was.

For Barger, reaching the World Series for the first time felt like a dream come true. Now, he enters the new season with added confidence. He told media that regular-season games no longer feel as overwhelming after experiencing the World Series stage, saying the moment helped free up his approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because these games are so big and that allows you to be yourself and more free(r). I think that’s going to help a lot,” he said.

The 26-year-old right fielder and third baseman had a breakout 2025 campaign, hitting 21 home runs with a .243 batting average and a .755 OPS across 135 games. Defensively, he is expected to see more time in right field this season due to Anthony Santander’s injury-related absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a busy offseason for Toronto, as the club strengthened both its lineup and pitching staff.

The Yankees struggled to generate the desired impact on the mound without Gerrit Cole last season. The judge has expressed confidence in Cole’s return, but how effective he will be following Tommy John surgery remains a question. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays bolstered their rotation by adding Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Yankees return with largely the same core, Toronto’s offense has undergone notable changes. NPB star Kazuma Okamoto has replaced Bo Bichette, adding another power bat to the lineup. Barger and Ernie Clement are expected to play key roles alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will anchor the offense in 2026.

If the Yankees hope to capture the ALCS title and ultimately return to the World Series, they will need a clear plan to get past a Blue Jays team that has already proven to be a major obstacle.

And with Barger’s track record of delivering grand slams in big moments, Toronto’s roadblock is not going away anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barger’s grand slam shines despite the Blue Jays’ Spring Training loss

The Blue Jays faced the Boston Red Sox on Monday at TD Ballpark in Dunedin. Although they ultimately fell 7-6, Addison Barger delivered a standout performance.

Barger had previously hit a grand slam in Game 1 of last year’s World Series, which the Blue Jays won 11-4. He came through again against Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barger launched a grand slam off Red Sox reliever Patrick Halligan to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.

However, the Red Sox rallied late, securing the win on Nathan Hickey’s two-run home run in the eighth inning.

In his second appearance for the Blue Jays, Cody Ponce also impressed, recording two strikeouts while allowing one earned run on four hits over two innings.

If performances like these continue, the Blue Jays could position themselves for another strong run this season.