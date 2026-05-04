26YO Dodgers Star’s Future Turns Uncertain as Blake Snell Nears MLB Return

With a payroll that exceeds $400 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers hardly suffer from a lack of depth. Rather, they end up having to make tough decisions about whom to sideline and whom not to. Once again, the Dodgers have a tough call to make as their star southpaw, Blake Snell, will be ready for the rotation.

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With Snell’s return slated, it will most likely be the Dodgers’ 26-year-old right-hander, whose rotation spot would become uncertain.

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With ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.87 ERA), Shohei Ohtani (0.60 ERA), and Tyler Glasnow (2.56 ERA) delivering quality starts, the Dodgers’ rotation held strong even without Snell. Following Snell’s return from rehab, the Dodgers will be left with two rotation spots for three starters: Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, and Emmett Sheehan. Though sidelining Sasaki makes most sense due to his inconsistent performance, the USA Today predicted Sheehan would be the one to lose his rotation spot.

“Upon his return, Snell is likely to replace Emmet Sheehan, who could settle back into a role as a reliever. Sheehan, though, could still be used as a starting pitcher as necessary,” suggested James H. Williams of USA Today.

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Following a dominant postseason for the Dodgers, Snell was placed on the IL due to left shoulder fatigue, and he’s yet to debut in 2026. Last year, Snell finished the postseason with a 3.18 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 6 outings. His playoff run included the standout 8-inning shutout he threw in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, while striking out 10.

Snell is currently in the 15-day IL and on the final stages of his recovery as he works through his minor league rehab assignment. The lefty will most likely return in mid to late May if no other setbacks hit him.

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With Snell in the rotation, Sheehan emerged as the probable candidate to move to the bullpen over Wrobleski.

While Sheehan has faced some struggles, Wrobleski has emerged as a reliable arm for the Dodgers, having logged a 1.25 ERA in 6 outings with the opponents hitting .197 against him.

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Sheehan, on the other hand, has struggled with velocity issues.

Against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sheehan threw the slowest fastball of his career, an 89.7 mph four-seamer. He surrendered 4 earned runs on 2 hits, including 2 homers across 4.2 innings. He has logged a 5.23 ERA with a 2-1 record in 6 outings.

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Despite his struggles, he holds a strong 28.2% strikeout rate.

The Dodgers have earlier revealed that they have decided to help Sasaki improve by securing his spot in the rotation. So, Sheehan becomes the rotation piece that would likely be pushed into the bullpen.

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He could also function as a long reliever and start whenever the Dodgers need him, when Snell returns.

Meanwhile, Snell has completed his third rehab start and needs to throw just one more before being MLB-ready.

Snell nears MLB-return

Blake Snell is recovering from left shoulder fatigue and is currently on the 15-day IL. He needs to make just one more Triple-A start before he debuts for the Dodgers this season in May.

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Snell recorded his first two rehab outings with the Single-A Ontario, the first being on April 22. In his first outing after the injury, Snell threw 21 strikes in 32 pitches without recording a strikeout across one-plus innings against Single-A San Jose. He had allowed 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, and a walk.

In his next start for Ontario, Snell struck out 6 in three scoreless innings against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

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On Sunday, Snell registered his third rehab start and first Triple-A outing for Oklahoma City. Against the Round Rock Express, Snell threw 37 strikes in 55 pitches. He struck out four while allowing 2 hits and a walk.

The couple of runs Snell gave up were in the first inning, when he surrendered the leadoff single to Cameron Cauley. Michael Helman followed it with a two-run shot with one out.

But Snell recovered quickly as he retired 10 of his 11 hitters. With one out in the fourth inning, he walked Justin Foscue. But an inning-ending double play ended Foscue’s chance to score.

His next and last minor league outing is expected to be this weekend. In his last start, Snell is expected to reach the 75 pitches, five-inning mark to become fully ready to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers.