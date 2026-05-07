26YO Yankees Pitcher Reveals “Weird” Illness After Losing 9 Pounds Following Orioles Game

Being dropped from the team due to injury or poor performance is almost an everyday event in MLB. But the team excluding a player due to losing weight isn’t something very common. That’s exactly what happened to one of the Yankees’ starters on Thursday. Following his latest start, New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers experienced an illness so severe that he lost nine pounds in a matter of days.

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“It’s been weird. That’s what’s been frustrating — my body still feels strong, and my arm felt great. So it was one of the weirder sicknesses I’ve had,” Ryan Weathers said after the game.

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The 26-year-old started against the Orioles last Saturday, allowing three hits, three runs, five Ks in five innings, appearing fit. But shortly after the game, he suspected that he had food poisoning and suffered severe vomiting. Weathers said that he “pretty much [threw] my guts up for several hours.”

Then he woke up the next day with a 102-degree fever. The pitcher had to spend the next few days in bed, unable to intake enough solid or liquid, resulting in rapid weight loss.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Spring Training: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Tampa, FL USA New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers 40 delivers a pitch during an MLB spring training game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, February 25, 2025 at George Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees beat the Nationals 7-0. Kim Hukari/Image of Tampa Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos396860

Although the “something viral” he was suffering from was gone by Tuesday, he wasn’t a part of the scheduled game against the Rangers on Thursday. Instead, he went through intravenous therapy and participated in a full workout. He is expected to throw side sessions on Friday and will likely return for the Yankees’ series in Baltimore.

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Weathers had suffered multiple injuries in the past, including a left index finger strain in 2024 and a forearm strain in the same hand in the following year. His left lat strain was the most devastating one as it sent him on a 60-day IL in 2025. But his mystery sickness was the weirdest one so far. All he can suspect is viral food poisoning, but there isn’t any confirmation yet.

Notably, Mookie Betts lost around 20 pounds last year due to an undiagnosed stomach illness. He missed the Tokyo Series at the start of the season.

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Ryan Weathers has been a huge part of the Yankees’ starting rotation this season. Through his first seven starts, he has pitched 38.2 innings with a strong 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

For now, the Yankees Nation is happy that Weathers isn’t on the injury list. New York lost the Rangers game; he missed 6-1. He will sit out the Brewers series as well. The franchise is trying to stabilize the staff until its key arm returns in full form.

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Yankees await reinforcements amid fresh health concerns

The pinstripes’ relief pitcher Angel Chivilli had a right shoulder injury and was put on the 15-day IL. But there is a growing concern over the position players on the roster. The biggest at this point is obviously surrounding Jasson Domínguez.

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DH Giancarlo Stanton was added to the injury list on April 24 due to a right calf strain. He was supposed to be back in 10 days. However, he is not fully over the strain, and the Yankees aren’t willing to take any risk with him. Hence, they brought in Domínguez to fill the gap.

Unfortunately, Stanton’s replacement crashed into the left field fence while taking a catch on Wednesday and was carted away mid-game. Notably, Ben Rice is also out due to a hand contusion. He has missed four games so far. That’s why losing Stanton, Rice, and now Domínguez has the Yankees in a pickle.

On top of that, shortstop Jose Caballero is also day-to-day with a left elbow contusion after he was plunked by a curveball on Wednesday.

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The Yankees are sitting at the top of the AL East with a 25-12 record. But there is little room to be comfortable as the Rays are right below them with a 24-12 record. Just one game can change the scenario for the pinstripes. Every game counts, making Weathers’ quick recovery from his bizarre illness all the more important for the Pinstripes.