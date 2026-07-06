26YO Yankees Pitcher’s Health Battle Continues as New York’s Disastrous Spell Drags On

On Sunday, the Yankees lost their third consecutive series, falling to 49-40 after a 6-1 defeat to the Minnesota Twins. It took a bout of food poisoning and an offensive collapse for New York to suffer the loss. As if that weren’t enough, the effects of the illness continue to ripple through the Yankees clubhouse. And Ryan Weathers appears to be its latest victim.

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The 26-year-old took the mound despite dealing with stomach issues that bothered him throughout the game. Weathers reportedly revealed that he even threw up several times during the series finale.

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“I wanna do well for the team and try to win the ballgame,” Weathers said postgame, per the New York Post. “And it just didn’t happen today.”

Sunday was Weathers’ second consecutive outing that was cut short. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Weathers after he surrendered 4 earned runs in 4-plus innings. However, he also managed six strikeouts in that span while issuing 2 walks.

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Last Monday, his outing lasted only 1.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers, when he gave up 2 runs on 7 hits. Then on Sunday, he had a chance to bounce back into form.

Imago May 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During the Twins’ 6-1 win, Weathers struggled from the start as he gave up a leadoff double to Austin Martin. It continued as he put runners in scoring position in three out of the four innings Weathers pitched. By the end of the game, Weathers’ ERA spiked to 4.29 as he took his seventh loss of the season.

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Following his outing, Boone told the New York Post, “Credit to him, under the weather today, and still went out there and battled.”

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While the Twins hitters got the best of Ryan Weathers, another Ryan (Joe Ryan) shut down the Yankees’ lineup for seven innings. The Twins pitcher only allowed 3 hits during his scoreless stint. It took the Yankees nine innings to score, as Trent Grisham scored on Jasson Dominguez’s double play. The team collectively mustered only hits in total.

As the Yankees dropped the game to the Twins, it marked Minnesota’s first series win in 12 years in the Bronx. New York now sits four games behind the AL East leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees started July 17 games above .500, but declined rapidly, dropping their position at the top of the AL East.

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On a positive note, Yankees ace Max Fried is on track with his recovery.

Max Fried registered a successful live BP session

The New York Yankees ace, Max Fried, has been sidelined since May with a bone bruise in his throwing elbow. Currently on the IL, Fried is moving closer to rehab starts and his major league return every day. On Sunday, he completed his second live batting practice, throwing 36 pitches. After throwing to Giancarlo Stanton in his previous live BP, this time Fried faced Ryan McMahon and Ali Sanchez.

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“It’s been good, it’s been a good run-up for him, and obviously another step today,” Boone said, per the NY Post.

Fried will reportedly throw another live BP session later in the week. Rehab starts would be his next stop as he continues to ramp up.

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Max Fried is currently under an 8-year, $218 million contract that he signed in December 2024. Before his injury, Fried posted a 3.21 ERA and a 4-3 record with 50 strikeouts in 10 starts.

The Yankees would aim to get their team back on track and end the disastrous spell as they begin a crucial road trip on Monday. They will face division rivals and the AL East leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a four-game set next.