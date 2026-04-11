26YO Yankees Star Sends Blunt Message to Clubhouse as Ben Rice Dusts Off Concern Amid Latest Slump

The New York Yankees started the 2026 season on a high note, sitting at the top of the American League. But after suffering through three losses in a row, their recent hitting slump has become a glaring issue. As they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time after dropping the first 5-3, the Yankees’ 26-year-old catcher has offered a one-stop solution to his clubhouse.

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As good as their pitching has been, the Yankees’ bats have not yet woken up 13 games into the season. According to MLB.com, their .201 team batting average ranks 28 in the league, while their 83 hits are the fewest among the 30 teams. Ahead of Saturday’s match, the Yankees’ catcher, Austin Wells, has one ultimatum for his team to snap out of the hitting slump they have fallen into, i.e., to hit better.

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“We’ve got to hit,” put Wells bluntly, as per NJ.com. “That’s it. We’ve got to take pressure off these guys on the mound. They’re doing a great job for us, so we’re gonna string some at-bats together and hit a couple big ones and get rolling.”

While Luis Gil’s debut (6.75 ERA) against the Rays was nothing extraordinary, the Yankees produced quality pitching against the Athletics. Both of the Athletics’ victories came in low-scoring games, 1-0 on Thursday and 3-2 on Wednesday. The Yankees’ current team ERA of 2.50 ranks second in MLB.

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Wells, who expects the bats to bounce back soon, has also been ineffective during his at-bats. He is hitting a low .152 average this season, going 5-for-33 with 1 double and 5 walks while striking out 11 times. Wells has not yet recorded any home runs or RBI in 2026.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a home run on a torpedo bat in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“We have all the guys that are capable of turning it around the next day. That’s what’s good about our team and what’ll make us good for the rest of the season,” Wells added, reported NJ.com.

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The Yankees are nowhere near their last season’s .251 batting average; they also led the majors in home runs (274). Captain Aaron Judge boasted a .331 hitting average, best in the league last season. In 2025, Wells himself slashed .219/.275/.436 with 88 hits, 21 homers, and 71 RBIs.

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As the catcher highlighted, the Yankees indeed have the bats that can turn it around, but it must come sooner rather than later, especially if they want to avoid a repeat of the 2025 season. Last year, the Yankees ended up second to the Toronto Blue Jays and lost home-field advantage in the ALDS.

This season, Judge is batting at a .224 average with 3 homers and 7 RBIs, yet it’s a significant drop from his 2025 MVP season. However, Giancarlo Stanton looks promising with his .326 average, going 15-for-46 in 12 games. He has hit 1 homer, 7 RBIs, 4 walks, 2 doubles, with 12 strikeouts.

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But among the mostly ineffective at-bats, Ben Rice is off to a sensational start this season. The primary first baseman has also brushed off the rising concerns surrounding the Yankees’ hitting slump.

Ben Rice is not concerned about his team’s batting lows

Ben Rice has started the new season on the right side of the at-bats, going 13-for-38, unlike his team. He has made a fiery start, slashing .342/.490/.763 with 4 homers and 12 RBIs with a 1.253 OPS.

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Manager Aaron Boone, however, had benched Rice against the Rays on Friday due to his struggle against lefties, as Tampa had Steven Matz pitching for them. Boone fielded Paul Goldschmidt against Matz, as he was .336 with 7 homers, and 16 RBIs against lefties in 2025. He ended up hitless on Friday, drawing a walk in his only time at bat.

Ben Rice didn’t get to face Matz since he’s been struggling against left-handed pitchers this season. But he did come into the game to pinch-hit in the eighth inning. Rice crushed a 411-foot solo home run off relief pitcher Hunter Bigge, cutting the Yankees’ deficit and making the score 5-3.

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Regarding the Yankees’ recent hitting slump, Rice is not too concerned and is focusing on the long season ahead. Keeping his faith in the team, Rice reportedly stated, “I don’t think there’s any concern. We’re so early in the year, and of course, we got off to a hot start as well. So, I think everyone is very calm here and understands that there’s a long road ahead and we’ve got the team that can take us to where we want to go.”

The Yankees are only 13 games into a 162-game-long season, so they indeed have plenty of time to recover. Manager Boone also believes the same. Though he is satisfied with his team’s approach, the skipper has emphasized the importance of getting “that big hit.”

“I think up until the last game of the homestand, we’ve been walking a ton, giving ourselves an opportunity. We’ve just got to get some guys clicking and obviously get that big hit. We’re not hitting a ton of long balls right now, but for the most part, approach-wise, I’ve been good (with it),” noted Boone.

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Envisioning a batting comeback, Boone further added, “They’ll get it rolling, and some people will pay the price.”

Now, it’s up to the Yankees’ lineup to decide when exactly they want to “get it rolling.”