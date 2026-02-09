23YO Blue Jays Star Forced to Shoulder Heavy Burden After Ross Atkin’s Framber Valdez Miss

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ missing Framber Valdez was one of the biggest losses in the offseason. They needed a man who could stabilize the rotation, and they lost on him. And now that has added a lot of pressure on an up-and-coming youngster who might have to fill the big shoes.

In a recent video by Nick Gosse of the Jays Digest, he talked about Ricky Tiedemann and the expectation from him this season.

Gosse, quoting MLB, said, “He will be brought along slowly… the Jays could quickly be tempted by his talent in a bullpen role.”

The Toronto Blue Jays chased free agent left‑hander Framber Valdez hard before spring training, but he ultimately signed a three‑year, $115 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, leaving Toronto empty‑handed. Valdez posted a 3.66 ERA over 192 innings in 2025 and averaged over 191 innings per season recently, making his loss notable for a rotation seeking durability.

Toronto was among the teams battling for his services, but Detroit outbid them and now pairs Valdez with ace Tarik Skubal atop its rotation. The Jays already had depth with Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, and others, but missing out on a 32‑year‑old innings eater like Valdez leaves a clear gap.

Framber Valdez’s ground‑ball skills and consistent workload had made him a coveted free agent this winter.

Amid that miss, Toronto still holds a valuable asset in Ricky Tiedemann, a left‑handed pitching prospect with high upside despite injury setbacks.

Tiedemann has been in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects three straight offseasons, showing sustained recognition. Over his minor‑league career, he has a 3.02 ERA and struck out 226 batters in 140 innings, signalling elite strikeout ability. The lefty’s 39.6 % strikeout rate stands out even beside strong MLB arms.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Mar 21, 2024 Bradenton, Florida, USA Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann 70 walks to the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Bradenton LECOM Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20240321_swa_sv7_119

Injuries have limited his workload, but the talent he displayed before surgery made him one of baseball’s most intriguing young hurlers.

This Spring Training will be crucial for Tiedemann’s path to the big leagues as he returns from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him all of 2025.

Expectations are to ease him in with shorter outings as he builds back endurance, acknowledging his low career innings. The plan was for him to be a starter, but the Jays don’t need that immediately, so they could develop him from a bullpen role first. If Tiedemann’s stuff returns to about 95 % of pre‑injury form, he’ll quickly become part of Toronto’s major‑league conversation.

This spring will therefore be more than a rehab check; it will shape his 2026 role.

Given the Jays’ rotation depth with Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Kevin Gausman, there’s room to let Ricky Tiedemann develop rather than rush him into starting.

Toronto’s front office has a chance to mold him into a long reliever or eventual starter without urgency weighing on the decision. That approach mirrors the cautious way Trey Yesavage was handled last season before his big‑league impact in clutch moments.

With smart usage, Tiedemann and Yesavage could anchor the Jays’ pitching body for years. Keeping Ricky Tiedemann healthy and productive could soften the sting of missing out on a veteran like Valdez.

The Blue Jays have more problems in their pitching department

The Toronto Blue Jays watched Framber Valdez slip away despite a strong 3.66 ERA and 192 innings workload. Ricky Tiedemann returns from Tommy John surgery, yet has only 140 professional innings, raising durability concerns. Even with top prospect potential, the Blue Jays now face more problems in the pitching department than ever.

The Blue Jays’ rotation depth has shifted from strength to challenge because of how many quality starters they now have.

Toronto signed Dylan Cease to a seven‑year, $210 million contract, one of the biggest ever for a pitcher, adding to Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber from 2025. Cease has struck out 200+ batters each year from 2021–25, showing why Toronto paid him so much. Rookie Trey Yesavage posted a 3.21 ERA in his limited 14 regular‑season innings and struck out 12.7 per nine in the playoffs, giving fans real hope.

Adding veteran Cody Ponce after his 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 180 2/3 KBO innings makes the rotation even deeper.

This winter’s additions piled more pitchers into a group that already included Jose Berríos, creating a tough puzzle.

Berríos, under a seven‑year, $131 million deal, finished 2025 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 games, then landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation for the first time in his career. He was left off the World Series roster, and GM Ross Atkins said Berríos was “not happy” about that decision.

That situation, plus Cease and Ponce now in the mix, means Toronto might have six starters and only five rotation slots. Teams this strong usually use six, eight, or more pitchers through a long season to cope with injuries and workloads.

All this depth brings hard choices as the season nears and Spring Training looms. Toronto’s rotation could open with Cease, Gausman, Bieber, Yesavage, and Ponce, potentially leaving Berríos in a swing role.

Fans remember how Berríos missed the playoff rotation despite his consistent innings from 2018 to 2024. How the Jays balance veterans with rising talent, manage workloads over 162 games, and decide Berríos’ spot will define the club’s pitching narrative in 2026.