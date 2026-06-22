23YO MLB Phenom Retires From Baseball in Surprising Decision

Prospects in the Colorado Rockies farm system are never too far away from debuting at Coors Field. Yet Benny Montgomery gave up his baseball hopes at only 23 years old. After navigating through five years of injuries and hitting issues that never quite resolved, the minor leaguer has decided to quit pro baseball. The moves comes as a surprise, as the former first-round pick retired before making it to the big leagues.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Breaking: Per the transaction wire, Benny Montgomery has retired from professional baseball. Sources within the #Rockies organization have confirmed that the club’s 2021 first-round pick has elected to step away from the game,” Eli Whitney of Blake Street Banter reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockies drafted Montgomery straight out of his high school, Red Land HS, in 2021. He was the eighth pick overall in the first round. Montgomery’s raw power and athleticism projected him as the pick for the Rockies in the 2021 class, where Jackson Merrill and Sal Frelick were available. However, Montgomery could only make it to Double-A before he retired.

With the Rockies currently being the worst in MLB, they might hit reset mode soon, and their prospects may get a call-up. Clearly, Montgomery did not want to test that theory. Nevertheless, Montgomery’s slash line this year reads .203/.272/.372 with 7 homers and 22 RBI in 41 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being promoted to Double-A Hartford in 2024, he could never really get the best of Double-A pitching, striking out 209 times in three seasons and hitting 13 home runs. His inconsistent health had a huge role to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montgomery suffered from a groin injury in 2022 when he was playing at the Single-A level. But it did not end there, as his luck ran out again in 2024 when he was promoted to Double-A and was hitting .283. He dislocated his shoulder, an injury that might have derailed his entire baseball career. Upon returning from injury, he never quite regained his touch as he registered a .201 batting average last season.

Now, scheduled to become a minor league free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, Montgomery opened the year back in Hartford. But after 41 games this season, the 23-year-old has arrived at the shocking and sudden decision to quit baseball. But Montgomery is not the first young player to retire this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays’ 26-year-old prospect, Ryan Jennings, also retired this month. He was a reliever at Triple-A Buffalo and on the verge of an MLB debut. Meanwhile, the Rockies are making roster moves amid a disastrous season.

The Rockies optioned Sterlin Thompson to Triple-A

The Colorado Rockies announced a couple of roster moves recently. It included activating Mickey Moniak and optioning Sterlin Thompson in a corresponding move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson, the Rockies’ No. 13 prospect, was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in May 2026. In his first 27 major league games, he hit .232 (16-for-69) with two homers and 10 RBI. However, with Moniak ready to be activated, Thompson’s time in the big leagues was up. He will now head to Triple-A again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockies reinstated Moniak on Monday from the 10-day IL. He developed right-ankle tendinitis after crashing into the center field wall in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 12. Before his injury, Moniak was having a strong season, batting .280 and having launched 12 homers.