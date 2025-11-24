23YO Paul Skenes’ Dyre Addiction Accidentally Leaked by GF Olivia Dunne

What is happening in MLB? You have got pitchers getting caught in gambling scandals, and now you have rumors of a top player addicted to nicotine? In a recent reel by Olivia Dunne, people noticed two things: one was that Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne are very happy, and their future is bright. The other was stacked boxes of nicotine patches.

An Instagram page called Dugout Forever pointed this out, saying, “In Livvy Dunne’s most recent TikTok video with Paul Skenes, there was a log of Wintergreen Zyns in the background.” But this is not the first time we have heard this name.

Nicotine pouches such as ZYN have quietly gained traction among MLB players as traditional chewing tobacco falls out of favour. Pitcher JT Brubaker of the Pittsburgh Pirates (now with the San Francisco Giants) logged a 3.77 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 28.2 innings in 2025. He told FOX Sports he uses “two pouches at a time” because ZYNs are smaller and simulate the feel of a large Copenhagen dip.

Another example comes from pitcher DL Hall, who admitted on record that he used ZYN to “get off [dip]” but acknowledged the nicotine remains addictive.

Simultaneously, MLB’s tobacco-ban efforts have gained enforcement traction, and players’ shift toward pouches reflects this changing landscape. These developments convey a subtle but meaningful reduction in traditional smokeless tobacco use in the sport’s dugouts and bullpens.

MLB clearly faces a growing nicotine subplot that even Paul Skenes cannot sidestep today. JT Brubaker and DL Hall prove the shift is measurable and impossible to ignore. If tobacco once shaped baseball identity, ZYN seems to be rewriting clubhouse culture entirely.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne steal the spotlight at teammate’s Hawaii wedding

In a weekend that promised nothing more than another picturesque Hawaiian wedding, two of baseball and social media’s most-watched figures managed to upstage the nuptials. Paul Skenes, the Pirates’ rising star, and Olivia Dunne, the gymnast-turned-fashion-phenom, turned Kauai’s sunsets into their personal spotlight. Between golden-hour selfies and island elegance, it became clear: sometimes, the guests are far more interesting than the bride and groom.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne spent several days on Kauai attending Pirates pitcher Jared Jones’ wedding. Skenes, who hit 27 home runs and drove in 82 RBIs in his 2024 rookie season, shared moments from the trip. Fans watched the couple explore beaches, mountains, and local scenery through photos and videos online.

Dunne wore a floor-length blue dress with thin straps and a low back, elegant yet relaxed. Skenes matched with a pale beige suit over an unbuttoned white shirt, fitting the island wedding vibe. Their sunset photo quickly circulated, generating millions of interactions as fans admired both scenery and their coordinated, stylish presence.

As the sun set over Kauai, Skenes and Dunne reminded fans why they command attention. Their presence proved that even a star-studded wedding cannot compete with social media’s most followed couple. Between flawless outfits and viral moments, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne turned a celebration into a spectacle.