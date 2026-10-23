23YO Rays’ Star Strikes Brewers’ Scoreboard During Batting Practice Ahead of World Series

Junior Caminero went 36 postseason plate appearances without a home run before delivering the 2-run blast that sent Tampa Bay to the World Series. Now, the 23-year-old faces a Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff that has made scoring difficult throughout October. Caminero’s pennant-clinching homer showed how quickly one swing can change a game. After his batting practice blast reportedly struck American Family Field’s scoreboard, the question is whether he can bring that same power into the World Series.

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“Junior Caminero did damage to the scoreboard in Milwaukee while taking batting practice ahead of the World Series,” reported Jomboy Media.

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Junior Caminero looks ready to make an impact in the World Series, and his latest batting practice display showed why. Ahead of Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the 23-year-old launched a home run that struck the American Family Field’s centerfield scoreboard. The ball struck the video board, causing a visible glitch as the World Series logo appeared on screen.

This was not the first time Caminero’s powerful swing had reached an unexpected part of a stadium during batting practice. He previously struck the 2008 American League Championship banner at Tropicana Field, although that incident reportedly caused no damage.

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But the real test comes in the series itself because Caminero must now turn that batting practice power into production against one of baseball’s strongest pitching staffs. If Tampa Bay hopes to challenge the Brewers, it will need the kind of timely hits that can change games quickly.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with 103 wins, supported by pitching that consistently limited opposing offenses. The Brewers recorded a 3.51 team ERA during the regular season, while their bullpen posted a 3.40 ERA. Their relief pitchers have continued delivering in October, making it difficult for opponents to build rallies late in games. In the postseason, the bullpen has an ERA of 1.33 in 40.2 innings.

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The Rays experienced that challenge during the regular season, when they scored just 7 runs across 3 games against Milwaukee. The Rays also managed only 5 hits in an 8-2 defeat, showing how quickly the Brewers could shut down their offense.

Caminero also struggled to produce his usual power against Milwaukee during those regular-season meetings. He collected 3 hits in 11 at-bats across the series but recorded no home runs or RBIs. But against other opponents, Caminero delivered an outstanding season. At 23, Caminero was one of the Rays’ biggest power threats, finishing the regular season with 42 home runs and 101 RBIs. His .360 on-base percentage and .524 slugging percentage show why the Rays need him in the World Series against the Brewers’ pitching staff.

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Despite a quieter postseason power output, Caminero delivered the defining hit of the Rays’ AL Championship Series. After going 36 postseason plate appearances without a home run, he crushed a first-pitch splitter from Cleveland closer Cade Smith in Game 6. The two-run blast struck the left-field foul pole, helping the Rays secure a 7-3 victory and clinch the pennant. Smith had never allowed a home run on his splitter during his major-league career, making the moment even more remarkable.

Caminero finished the ALCS with a .273 batting average, a .351 on-base percentage, 1 home run and 4 RBIs across 9 postseason games.

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That performance showed why Caminero’s production could become central to the Rays’ World Series hopes against Milwaukee. His regular-season numbers established him as a major power threat, while his pennant-clinching home run proved he could deliver under pressure. However, the Brewers have already shown they can limit his production, making consistent contact and timely extra-base hits important.

The World Series carries extra weight for Tampa Bay, which is chasing its first championship in franchise history after previous defeats in 2008 and 2020. Now, with the Rays returning for their third World Series appearance, Junior Caminero’s power could help turn another pennant-winning season into the title fans have waited decades to celebrate.

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World Series aside, the Rays need to sign Junior Caminero long-term

Regardless of how the World Series ends, the Tampa Bay Rays should make Junior Caminero’s contract extension a priority. The Rays finished with the best record in the AL, swept the New York Yankees, and defeated the Cleveland Guardians in 6 ALCS games. Now, as the Rays prepare to face the Milwaukee Brewers for their first championship, the front office must also plan for the future. Caminero has established himself as a franchise cornerstone after consecutive productive seasons, including a 2026 campaign that placed him in the American League MVP conversation.

For Tampa Bay, keeping him could matter long after the final out of the World Series.

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The case becomes stronger with new ownership and a new stadium planned for the coming years. The Rays have traditionally maintained a modest payroll, making a major contract commitment a significant decision for the organization. However, Caminero could give the franchise a recognizable star when its new home opens and help connect fans to its next chapter. His recent production also gives Tampa Bay a reason to act before his price rises further.

After building a contender around young talent, the Rays have an opportunity to secure one of their most important players for years.

Kansas City’s extension for Bobby Witt Jr. offers a useful example of what a smaller-market franchise can do to retain its star. Witt signed an 11-year, $288 million extension, setting a substantial benchmark for Caminero’s potential negotiations. While that figure does not guarantee Caminero will receive the same terms, it shows the scale of commitment possible. His age, service time, and future performance will all influence the final agreement.

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For Tampa Bay, the challenge is finding a deal that rewards Caminero’s value without abandoning its usual payroll discipline.

However, MLB’s labor uncertainty could complicate the Rays’ offseason plans, with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1, 2026. A possible lockout could disrupt offseason business and create uncertainty around the 2027 season. That situation may affect negotiations, but it does not remove the reasons to discuss an extension now.

Waiting for greater clarity could leave the Rays with another major decision hanging over their long-term plans. Whether Tampa Bay wins its first championship or falls short, securing Caminero would give the franchise a valuable foundation for its next chapter.