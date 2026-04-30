23YO Yankees Star Exits Rangers Game After Ominous Injury, Leaving Fans Worried

The 3-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Rangers ruined the Yankees’ chance at a sweep. But their biggest concern right now is the health of their star young outfielder.

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The Yankees were tied scoreless at the top of the fourth inning with Jasson Dominguez at the plate. Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi delivered an 89 mph cutter, and Dominguez started his swing momentum. He changed his mind in a split-second to let it pass, but couldn’t move out of the way.

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“You don’t really know how bad it is, and if there’s a fracture or anything like that, you need an X-ray,” the commentator was heard discussing after the HBP.

The pitch hit the left-hander’s left elbow. He first dropped his bat and sat down. The on-field medical staff rushed to the ground as Dominguez remained in that position. Many thought that he was hit on the funny bone.

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“Yeah, I was just thinking the same thing. It’s kind of like when you hit your funny bone, but not really,” said one commentator.

Dominguez was visibly in pain. The staff checked for any swelling under his long sleeves. Then asked him to move his forearm to assess the severity of his injury. Manager Aaron Boone was standing right beside him, staring with concern. After a lengthy conversation with the medical staff, Dominguez stayed in the game to run the bases. However, he was replaced in left field by Max Schuemann before the bottom of the fourth.

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The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse. The Yankees had just let Randal Grichuk go, so Dominguez could step in and play every day. Dominguez started his MLB journey with the Yankees in 2023. The 23-year-old is still in pre-arbitration and balancing his tenure between minor and major leagues. After a commendable performance through 124 MLB games last year, he was sent to Triple-A.

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He had 30 hits, scored 15 runs, including three homers, in 24 games. That resulted in a call-up to the Yankees’ roster on April 27. However, he only managed one hit from 8 at-bats in the first two games against Texas.

His third game ended before it even began as he had to leave the field for his elbow injury. Jasson Dominguez suffered a left elbow contusion. An X-ray was taken, and he needs further imaging as well.

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“Hopefully the tests reveal not much, and it’s just bruising, and we’ll work through it, but unknown at this point,” a concerned Boone told the reporters. But he is not the only one worried about the injury being more serious.

Dominguez’s sudden exit after HBP leaves Yankees fans worried

“Hopefully just a bad sting/contusion and he’s back in there in a couple days,” wrote one fan. And the same worry has been echoed throughout the Yankees fanbase.

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“If Jason did not have bad luck, he’d have no luck at all,” read one comment. Jasson Dominguez has suffered at least one injury every year since his major league debut in September 2023.

He had to undergo a Tommy John due to a torn UCL in his right elbow after just 8 MLB games. He returned after 9 months and again suffered a grade 2 left oblique strain in June 2024. That put him out of the game for 8 weeks. Dominguez had a left thumb contusion in mid 2025, but it was a minor setback.

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“He’s always hurt, and he’s constantly not putting in or anything,” one user seemed pretty upset with him.

He played 26 games in his first two years with the Yankees, recording only 14 runs and 6 HRs. Dominguez had a stellar season in 2025, as he played 123 games with a .257 AVG and a .719 OPS. Jasson’s minor league performance in 2026 was admirable as well. He slashed .326/.415/.478 from 24 games. But his call-up to the majors had already been a struggle before the injury, as he went just 1-for-9 at the plate in the Texas series.

“Spencer Jones haters might have to get a little egg on the face. I hope JD is ok. He’s worked hard to earn his playing time,” another fan commented.

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There has been some buzz about Spencer Jones among Yankees Nation. He is the No. 2 prospect for New York. Jones’ 35 HRs and 29 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A in 2025.

The 6-foot-7 giant’s agility has mesmerized many fans. With Giancarlo Stanton already landing on the 10-day IL earlier this week with a calf strain, the Yankees are suddenly short on impact bats, and fans are eager to see if Jones gets the call.

One Yankees diehard had a tough time digesting another setback for Jasson. “This is literal hell man. Guy was about to get another shot then this happens. Better be just a bruise, and they are taking extra precaution,” he said.

The team still waits for the test results, and everybody is praying for some good news. Meanwhile, the Yankees lost their final game against the Rangers. Although they had already secured the series, a 3-0 shutout loss still stings.

They are still in a comfortable position with a 20-11 record. The Yankees would still want Jasson Dominguez to return to the roster, preferably in his Triple-A form.