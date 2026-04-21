23YO Yankees Star’s MLB Future Turns Shaky as Team Looks to Solve Major Loophole, Per Analyst

Barely into the new season, the New York Yankees are already facing the consequences of their unresolved bullpen issues. With the inconsistencies becoming evident, they could use an established arm to stabilize their relief pitching. Trade is always a legitimate option, and the Yankees have the right candidate, according to an MLB analyst.

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The Yankees’ first-round pick in 2024 from Alabama, Ben Hess, is pitching in Double-A Somerset. According to David Schoenfield of ESPN, Hess can be the answer to solve the Yankees’ bullpen problems. Schoenfield predicted that the Yankees might trade away Hess for a proven relief arm before the trade deadline.

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“…the bullpen still looks like the spot most likely to need help, although the Yankees can move a couple of starters there once Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return. Hess, the team’s first-round pick in 2024 out of Alabama, is in Double-A after holding batters to a .177 average in 2025,” wrote Schoenfield of ESPN.

While the Yankees’ starters have a dominant 2.28 ERA in the league, their collective ERA falls to 3.40, and it’s because of the bullpen. Closer David Bednar has posted a 4.15 ERA with 6 saves, and Camilo Doval’s ERA has spiked at 7.56 in 8.1 innings this season. The Yankees have also optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A after he gave up 3 runs in 4 hits in a single game. Aaron Boone has also admitted that the Yankees need reinforcements, and those spots are up for grabs.

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Boone stated, “There’s opportunity for these guys to continue to grab roles. Hopefully, some real key people emerge for us.”

As per Schoenfield, the Yankees can trade away Hess to fill up their empty spots. The No. 5 prospect of the MLB Pipeline has a 33% strikeout rate across two minor league levels and has posted a 3.52 ERA in two Double-A starts. The 23-year-old has the potential to make for a good trade piece.

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Moreover, his future at the Yankees is uncertain. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon scheduled to return soon, the Yankees can send some of their starters to the bullpen. That will leave no room for Hess in the rotation. Aside from this, Elmer Rodrigues and Carlos Lagrange are ahead of Hess in the Yankees’ farm system. Both Rodrigues and Lagrange are pitching in Triple-A for now.

Hess is a key trade piece. In his pitching arsenal, the right-hander yields a mid-90s fastball that can peak at 99mph. His sweeper is approximately 80mph, and he also wields a curveball.

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However, if the Yankees do trade Hess, they need to find the correct trade match.

Potential trade options for the Yankees’ Hess

According to Schoenfield of ESPN, the Houston Astros can trade reliever Bryan Abreu before the trade deadline. With starter Hunter Brown injured, Houston would need another starter to stabilize their rotation as well as maintain their rotational depth.

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Hence, the Yankees and the Astros can become trade partners, as Abreu can become a proven addition to the bullpen.

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Abreu is on a one-year, $5.85 million contract to avoid arbitration. He will become a free agent in 2027. So, the Astros can benefit from trading him and gaining a starter.

Abreu has a career ERA of 2.91, a 16-14 record, in 326 games. However, so far in 2026, Abreu has been struggling to throw strikes, walking 13. He has a 0-2 record with a 14.73 ERA in 9 games. However, his previous seasons show that he can be a reliable reliever.

If Ben Hess gets traded to the Astros, he might get to make a major league start sooner than he would have with the Yankees.