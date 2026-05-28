$22M Mets Veteran Sets Tough Goal After Sacrificing Himself for Team’s 2025 Woes

A.J. Minter finally stepped back onto the mound on Tuesday after spending 13 months sidelined by a torn lat muscle. When he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets in January 2025, he was supposed to lead their bullpen. But he got hurt in April and had to watch the team’s season fall apart. Now, he is back to make things right.

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“Last year, I felt like I did let the team down. It took me a little bit longer than I hoped to get back,” Minter said after his first scoreless inning of the season.

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Alex Jordan Minter was a highly effective reliever who spent 8 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, striking out 422 batters in 348.2 innings with a solid 3.28 ERA. But injuries have been incredibly tough on him. His 2024 season with the Braves ended early because of hip surgery. His fresh start in New York turned out just as unlucky. The southpaw only played 13 games with the team before having a freak injury in April last season.

Minter tore his left latissimus dorsi muscle completely off the bone during a game against the Nationals. New York initially placed him on a 15-day IL. But the surgery ultimately sidelined him for the entire season.

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Before the injury, he had a 1.64 ERA, and he recorded 14 strikeouts in 11 innings. He earned seven holds in 13 games, and the Mets won 11 of them. Initially, even though he was hurt, the bullpen held up for a while. However, the franchise had a steep second half, slipping from 55–42 before the All-Star break to 83–79 at the end of the season. They finished 2nd in the NL East, and couldn’t even manage a Wild Card. That’s why Minter blames himself for not being there for his team when they needed him.

Fast forward to 2026, the Mets are struggling with a 22-33 record and are stuck near the bottom of the NL East. Their chances of making the playoffs have almost vanished. Following a tough 7-2 loss to the Reds on May 25, the Mets brought Minter off the injured list and sent Jonathan Pintaro down to the minor leagues.

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Minter pitched on Tuesday in another loss to Cincinnati. But the 32-year-old delivered a scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts, allowing only 1 hit.

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“I feel like I debuted all over again and definitely had some butterflies,” Minter told the reporters. “I got this first one, but now it’s time to get back to work and help this team move in the right direction.”

Helping a team that is already 11 games under a winning record is a mammoth task. But Minter wants to be of help when his team needs him. That’s the only thing he wants to make sure. And Carlos Mendoza can really use that sort of dedication from a veteran.

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Mendoza reveals Mets’ plans for Minter after emotional return

After Minter’s first inning during the second game against Cincinnati, the Mets manager stated that he would use the reliever in high-leverage situations. Mendoza remembers how many times the pitcher held a save. He also acknowledged that his fastballs and cutters looked good.

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“The life on the fastball, the cutter, it was just good to see, and you could see the reaction from the guys when he got back in the dugout because it’s not easy when you have to go through what he went through,” Mendy revealed.

However, the Mets didn’t want to rush him to a longer schedule. That’s why they sent him on the mound in the ninth inning. And he didn’t disappoint. He used an 88-mph cutter to get Dane Myers to strike out swinging. Minter then took three pitches to retire JJ Bleday with a fastball.

“It was good to see him after a long recovery, a long year for him,” Mendoza added. “Couldn’t wait to get back on the big league mound, big league competition, and for him to get that inning out of the way, he looked good. He was sharp.”

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There was a big change in his tone after he had sent a blunt ultimatum to the clubhouse only a day ago. If A.J. Minter can keep up this form and gradually increase his number of pitches, he would be a big help for the pitching. But he alone would never be enough. The Mets have to up their game in all departments to support the veteran’s tough goal.