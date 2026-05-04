22YO Yankees Pitcher Breaks Down Into Tears After Kentucky Derby News

Saturday revealed a connection that runs from Yankee Stadium to Churchill Downs. As the Kentucky Derby gradually unfolded, a rookie New York Yankees starter failed to keep a check on his emotions. The 22-year-old right-hander with familial ties to the Kentucky Derby had broken down into tears by the time the race ended.

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Elmer Rodriguez had debuted in the pinstripes against the Texas Rangers on April 29. Just three days later, he saw his cousins José and Irad Ortiz, both jockeys in the race, grab the first and second spots. Rodriguez was in tears and recounted the moment to the New York Post.

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He said that while watching the race alone, he felt “more nervous watching that race than [in] my debut. I don’t know why. I started crying.”

Rodriguez took the loss in his first game as a starter for the Yankees, as Texas won 3-0. He surrendered two earned runs on 4 hits and issued 4 walks.

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Despite the loss, the Yankees are still sitting comfortably atop the AL East with a 23-11 record. Ranked below them, the Tampa Blue Rays are 1.5 games behind the Yankees.

Rodriguez was understandably filled with pride as his cousins clinched the top two spots in the Derby. José Ortiz expertly handled the reins of Golden Tempo to finish as the winner, coming from behind. The moment became even more special as his brother Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Renegade to finish second in the race.

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With an MLB debut and Derby wins, last week quickly became a highlight for the Rodriguez and Ortiz families.

Rodriguez might be a racing enthusiast, as he has already visited the Tampa Bay Downs to watch Irad and Renegade on February 7, per the NY Post.

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For now, Rodriguez must focus on his scheduled second start of the season against the Rangers on Tuesday. His first outing against the Rangers was headlined by an inning-ending double play.

Rodriguez looks back on his MLB debut

The New York Yankees called up Elmer Rodriguez to take Luis Gil’s spot in the rotation after they optioned the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year. A 7-4 loss against the Houston Astros sent Gil to Triple-A. Rodriguez will most likely anchor the rotation till Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole’s return from rehab.

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Rodriguez escaped the first inning of his MLB debut scoreless despite loading the bases with the help of a double play. He struck out Josh Jung in a called third strike, while Brandon Nimmo was thrown out at second trying to steal a base. However, the Yankees had to wait for the verdict as Jung challenged the called strike of a 96-mph sinker that got him out. But the ABS and the umpires ruled the decision in the Yankees’ favor.

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“I was kind of confused at the moment. I didn’t know what was going on,” he reportedly said about the double play. “But thankfully, I got the strikeout and got the double play.”

The Rangers had again loaded the bases with two outs, but Nimmo’s inning-ending flyout kept them from scoring.

Rodriguez opened the fifth with both teams tied at 0-0, before Nimmo reached first on an infield single. Jung added a two-run single as a 94-mph sinker slipped through the left side.

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Then manager Aaron Boone pulled Rodriguez, leaving Brent Headrick to finish the fifth. Rodriguez had thrown 42 strikes in 80 pitches to register 3 strikeouts.

Following his four innings of work, Boone reportedly said, “Obviously, strike-throwing wasn’t as sharp as it’s going to be with him and typically is. At the end of the day, threw up four zeros and then got himself into a little bit of trouble there in the fifth.”

Despite the loss, Rodriguez noted that his MLB debut game was still memorable and special to him.

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“It was great. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of my whole life, and just being out there, seeing the crowd, seeing the field, it was something special.”

However, with Rodon and Cole slated to return, Rodriguez’s future with the Yankees is up for debate.