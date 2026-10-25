32YO Pro Smashes & Breaks Bat in Frustration During Tense Scenes in Baseball Game

A replay review and a denied hit-by-pitch ruling later, 32-year-old Renato Nunez was already at the end of his patience on Friday night in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP). But once he popped out, Nunez could no longer keep his temper in check, smashing his bat into fragments at home plate. Nunez may have vented his frustration, but the momentary relief brought greater consequences.

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Caribes de Anzoátegui of LVBP led 10-3 against the Navagantes del Magallanes when tension between Renato Nunez and the home-plate umpire exploded. During an at-bat, the Magallanes player claimed that he was struck by an inside pitch. But the home plate umpire, Alejandro Barrios, ruled it a ball, prompting an official review. Much to Nunez’s frustration, the review upheld the on-field call, and the player was expected to continue his at-bat. Nunez begrudgingly went back to the plate but lost his temper once he popped out on a fly ball. One second Nunez was holding his bat, the next second it was smashed to fragments. Broadcast cameras captured the entire sequence.

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Posting the video on X, a user wrote, “Is the action in the second video justified? Or is it part of the frustration from the team’s bad moment? #LVBPALMISANO This wasn’t talked about yesterday; it leaves a lot to be desired in the league, will there be a sanction? I don’t think so…” [Translated from Spanish]

The situation at home plate took a turn for the worse when a flying shard from the broken bat struck the home plate umpire. Though it was not the intended outcome, it guaranteed Nunez an immediate ejection from the game. But he was not the only one to be tossed out of the game.

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Earlier in the inning, when the official video review upheld the on-field decision, Magallanes manager Yadier Molina strongly opposed the call. An HBP would have helped Nunez reach base. As Molina continued to argue, the umpires ejected him from the game. Molina’s ejection also added fuel to Nunez’s fiery temper.

All these incidents ultimately led up to the bat smash episode. However, it would be interesting to see whether LVBP sanctions Nunez for his actions. As LVBP ponders further potential disciplinary actions, we have seen MLB hand out suspensions to players in similar cases.

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In 2025, home plate umpire Derek Thomas ejected Willson Contreras in the seventh inning following an argument over balls and strikes. At the time, Contreras was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Frustrated by the umpire’s decision, the first baseman slammed his helmet and threw his bat backwards. The bat struck Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown’s arm. Contreras continued to vent his frustrations by throwing candies on the field and tossing equipment.

In accordance with the rules, MLB handed Contreras a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.

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For now, we can only wait and watch whether the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League will follow MLB.

Before joining the international league, Nunez also spent time navigating Major League Baseball. Let’s see how it went.

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Renato Nunez’s MLB journey

Born in Valencia, Venezuela, on April 4, 1994, Renato Nunez’s professional baseball career has taken him from Venezuela to Major League Baseball, Japan, Mexico, and again back to Venezuela. Nunez began his career after the Oakland Athletics signed him as an international free agent on July 2, 2010.

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He progressed through the minor leagues, establishing himself as a power-hitting infielder and earning recognition as one of the Athletics’ promising prospects. In 2014, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 96 runs for Single-A Stockton. It helped pave the way for his major league debut.

On September 12, 2016, playing for the Athletics, Nunez made his debut in the big leagues. However, competing at the major league level proved to be difficult for Nunez; he batted just .133 and .200 in his two seasons at Oakland.

In 2018, Nunez ran out of minor league options when the Texas Rangers claimed him off waivers ahead of the season. After batting .167 in 13 games, the Rangers designated him for assignment.

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Nunez was eventually claimed off waivers. Playing for the Baltimore Orioles, Nunez enjoyed the most productive stretch of his major-league career. That year, he played 60 games while batting .275 with 7 home runs.

2019 was his breakout season in the big leagues. Núñez played 151 games for Baltimore, batting .244 with 31 home runs and 90 RBIs. His power made him a significant contributor in the Orioles’ lineup and demonstrated his ability to produce at the highest level. He followed that campaign with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs in 52 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

However, those performances did not guarantee Nunez a place on the Orioles’ major league roster. In November 2020, he was designated for assignment and was subsequently released.

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Ahead of the 2021 season, the Detroit Tigers signed free agent Renato Nunez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He played a brief 14-game stint for the Tigers, where 4 of his 10 hits went for home runs despite batting only .189.

Nunez time in Detroit ended when the organization designated him for assignment. It marked the end of Nunez’s major league career.

From there, he went to Japan to play in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Núñez continued his career playing for several clubs in the Mexican League and in the Venezuelan League.