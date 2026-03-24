Twins Broadcaster’s “Pants Down” Comment on Byron Buxton Sends MLB World in a Frenzy

The Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves faced one last time before the regular season kicked in. However, the broadcast during the spring training game took an awkward turn in seconds. One misplaced commentary created one of the funniest and most awkward moments in MLB history.

“I’ve watched this 10 times, and it gets funnier every time,” one X user captioned the clip.

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The Twins beat their opponents 7-3. But it wasn’t a one-sided game as the Braves were actually leading 3-1 in the fourth inning. The game featured a few must-watch moments. Luke Keaschall delivered the game’s biggest 374-foot three-run homer in the 5th inning. Byron Buxton followed suit with an immediate solo home run. However, the biggest moment came from off the field.

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During the game, Twins analyst Glen Perkins asked his broadcast partner Cory Provus a strange question. “Have you ever seen Buck with his pants down?” said Perkins.

All of a sudden, people just got the same vibe from the 1980 movie Airplane. What was supposed to be a casual conversation between a young kid and a pilot was immortalized for one awkward question. “Joey, have you ever seen a grown man naked?” Peter Graves’s character, Captain Clarence Oveur, asked the child actor out of the blue.

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Provus didn’t know how to react to what Perkins said. “Uhhhh, no.” He then added, “Like in shorts?” after a pause.

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The comment was enough to leave viewers in a state of shock. Nobody was sure if Perkins said and meant the same thing about Byron Buxton.

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“No, like he’s got…he doesn’t have his…no socks showing,” he had to clarify. Perkins was trying to discuss the uniform style of Buxton. He has started wearing his pant legs all the way down to his cleats. But we have never given any thought to that. Well, until now.

“Ah, I see what you are saying,” Provus breathed a sigh of relief. He was just glad that a routine commentary on a spring training game didn’t take an NSFW turn.

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While the ex-Twins pitcher somehow recovered from his awkward comment on Buxton’s pants, the viewers weren’t letting it slide.

Internet exploded as the Twins’ broadcaster got caught with his “pants down”

The fans didn’t take long to catch onto this on-air discussion between the two, and took to the internet to share their reactions.

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One fan wrote, “Hold on, I still don’t understand.” And he wasn’t the only one. Almost every single fan went “wait, what!” at that very moment. As if people were confused for a moment about whether the broadcasters were still talking about the baseball uniforms.

“Someone get caught with their pants down?” read another comment. The quip tried to serve the doctor with his own medicine.

“It would have got weird if he said yes,” said one user, and we are glad he didn’t.

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It would have made it way more awkward for everyone tuned in. And people would have been dissecting both the broadcasters instead of just Perkins. This reminds us of the original version of the “have you ever seen a grown man” quote. IYKYK.

“That ‘ahhh’ kills me,” another fan said. Provus’s awkward pause did add some extra spice to the weirdness of the situation.

“What on EARTH is going on in Minnesota, bruh. 1 bad season and they are getting freaky on the broadcast 😭🙏,” was one of the realest comments in this context.

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The Twins entered the playoffs as AL Central toppers in 2023. But their late-season collapse in the following season dropped them to the 4th position in the region. But an 82-80 win-loss record was still considered a good season by many.

Fans hoped that 2025 would see better days. The same Provus and Perkins duo hyped it up, noting the 2025 season would be “the year we get over the hump.” Unfortunately, they managed only 70 wins in the season, stuck in the same place yet again.

That’s why people think that the broadcasters are “getting freaky” after just one bad season. Fans expect a better outcome this season, preferably with a lot of memorable moments. But the way this Byron Buxton comment went gloriously sideways, we doubt if any on-field moment will be able to match it.