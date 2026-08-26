Twins’ $100M Star Exits Game After Awkward Play Leaves Him Injured

The Minnesota Twins are just three games behind in the AL Wild Card race, but losing Byron Buxton could make that gap feel much wider with just 29 games remaining in the regular season. The star center fielder, who leads the team with 25 home runs despite another injury-plagued season, was forced to leave Tuesday’s game after an awkward attempt to field a ball.

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Just one night earlier, Buxton had gone 3-for-5 with a walk and a run in the Twins’ 9-6 win over the Athletics. That was his best showing since returning from his first IL stint. Now, with the postseason race tightening, Minnesota may once again be left wondering how long it can survive without its biggest offensive threat. The importance isn’t lost on their manager either, as he admitted that Buxton is “just too important to” the team.

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“Byron Buxton was removed from the game with an injury after reaching down for a ball in the outfield,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

In the bottom of the seventh against the A’s, Taj Bradley was on the mound when A’s Henry Bolte hit a ground ball into the right-center gap. It was supposed to be a routine play for Buxton, but he failed to reach the ball with his glove. After it went past him, he immediately slowed down and bent over at the waist in clear discomfort. The ball rolled toward the outfield fence as Buxton struggled to move.

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All this meant Bolte raced to third base. On the other hand, after seeing Buxton struggling, manager Derek Shelton and athletic trainer Jason Kirkman were seen entering the field. After a few moments, Buxton walked off the field. Shelton stated postgame that they would “wait and see” how he recovers. The Twins will now follow the standard concussion protocol before determining the extent of Buxton’s injury.

For the Twins, this would be the worst possible update heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

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Buxton is currently playing under a seven-year, $100 million contract extension with the Minnesota Twins that runs through the 2028 season. While the contract is heavily incentivized to protect the franchise against missed time, it will also reward Buxton with up to $25.5 million annually if he stays healthy and produces MVP-caliber numbers. With a .254 average and 46 RBIs, he is already putting up MVP-level numbers, but he is still far from fully healthy.

Despite his elite numbers, Buxton has yet to play a 150-game-plus season since his 2015 MLB debut.

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What is more, this season, he has been injured multiple times. Back in July, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement, requiring a cortisone injection. As a result, he missed the All-Star Game. Buxton then returned to the lineup on July 20. However, his comeback lasted just eight days before he was pulled from a game and eventually placed back on the injured list. He then missed 14 games after receiving an injection in his hip.



But now, the concerns run even deeper.

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In late 2022, he was shut down for the final 42 regular-season games due to a severe right hip flexor strain, and if the speculations prove true, his hip injury may have come back to haunt him again.

“He’s been dealing with the hip issue, which we know, and I think it kind of caught when he went to stop on the ball that got hit in the gap,” Shelton added.

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Since returning from his right hip impingement, Buxton has been far from his best. He’s hitting .180/.286/.213 (45 wRC+) with no home runs. Twins fans expected a turnaround, but Tuesday’s setback threw all those expectations out the window. Unfortunately, this comes just when the Twins need him the most, sparking another search for a potential replacement.

It’s time for the Twins to scramble for options

The first option is Walker Jenkins, the Twins’ top prospect and the most highly anticipated call-up option from Triple-A St. Paul. He has been tearing up so far, slashing .306/.406/.525 with 31 extra-base hits, 48 runs scored, 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases across 67 games.

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Luke Keaschall is another primary internal replacement option.

During the August 25 game, Keaschall shifted from right field to center field. He also regularly fills in as the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter whenever Buxton is given a rest day.

Trevor Larnach is another option, as he enters the outfield rotation to cover the corners when Keaschall moves to center. Larnach took over left field immediately following Buxton’s exit.

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Alan Roden could also be called up, as he was previously promoted during Buxton’s earlier stint on the injured list in July to provide depth. So, yes, the Twins may have a few options to replace Buxton. However, matching his production could be a challenge. Having said that, let’s see what this means for the Twins’ postseason race.