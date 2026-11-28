A hitter who led all of minor league baseball with 172 hits at Triple-A, yet never got a call to the big leagues, is headed back to where his MLB story began. The Minnesota Twins have reclaimed him from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system, days before baseball’s December 2 lockout deadline.

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That return surfaced Friday when Ken Rosenthal, MLB insider for The Athletic, reported in a post on X, “Free-agent utility infielder Ryan Fitzgerald in agreement with Twins on one-year, major-league contract, pending medical review, source tells @TheAthletic.”

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That wording says major-league contract, but the deal also comes with minor league options, so Fitzgerald can still start in Triple-A. He returns to the 40-man roster, and the Twins had open spots, so no corresponding move was needed. General manager Jeremy Zoll finalized it on November 27, ahead of the lockout set to freeze 40-man transactions.

His path back opened after the Twins traded infielder Royce Lewis, the former No. 1 pick, to the Dodgers for pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza. Infielders Brooks Lee and Kaelen Culpepper project as the left-side infield pair, Kody Clemens takes a right-side spot, and an outside addition is expected at first or second, leaving Fitzgerald as depth.

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His production explains why the Twins wanted him back. Across 137 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ affiliate, Fitzgerald slashed .315/.375/.485 with 16 homers, 102 RBIs and 14 steals in 17 attempts. His 119 wRC+ sat 19 percent above league average, even in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, and he logged innings at six positions.

Still, Fitzgerald, 32, has reached the majors in only one of eight pro seasons. He debuted May 16, 2025, and hit .196/.302/.457 with four homers in 53 plate appearances, held back by a .147 BABIP. The Twins designated him for assignment in January 2026, the Dodgers claimed and outrighted him, and he became a minor league free agent after the season.

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It is not the first time the Twins have turned to a veteran Dodgers infielder. On November 16, 2011, they gave Jamey Carroll, a 37-year-old fresh off two seasons in Los Angeles, a two-year, $6.75 million deal. He hit .268/.343/.317 in 138 games in 2012 before Minnesota traded him to the Kansas City Royals in August 2013.

Fitzgerald’s arrival is a smaller move, though. He will not move the needle like veteran ace Sonny Gray or catcher Ryan Jeffers did, but Zoll still needs a first or second baseman. With the rotation largely set and the bullpen supplemented, the infield is the remaining hole, and the Twins have only days left to fill it.

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That roster math also fits a bigger 2027 picture for a club trying to build on a modest step forward.

FitzGerald’s return fits a Twins club chasing a bounce-back in 2027

Beyond the infield, the picture is more encouraging than the standings suggested. Under manager Derek Shelton, the Twins went 77-85, finished third in the American League Central and improved by seven wins over 2025.

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The Twins hung in the race into late summer after losing ace Pablo López for the season on the first day of camp. Right-handers Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley delivered strong starts, while center fielder Byron Buxton produced an All-Star first half.

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Injuries hit the club. Second-half absences for Buxton and Joe Ryan derailed the push, and the Twins were eliminated on September 20. Even so, top prospects Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez joined Culpepper in making their MLB debuts, giving the club a younger core to build around.

Looking ahead, the Twins expect a deep rotation with Gray, Joe Ryan, Bradley and a returning López, backed by a lineup built around a healthy Buxton, Jenkins, Culpepper and infielder Luke Keaschall. That mix gives Shelton matchup flexibility.

The Twins open an unusually early season on March 25, 2027, at Kansas City, which puts a premium on depth like Fitzgerald. A club that took a step forward in 2026 now has to prove the growth is repeatable.