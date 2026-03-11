2 Fierce WBC Rivals Told to “Collude” Against Team USA Amid Looming Elimination

After the 8-2 loss against Team Italy in the WBC, the future of Team USA is not in their hands anymore. And with all the tensions between Team Mexico and Team USA, one insider thinks that the best option is to….. collude?

WFAN host Craig Carton said, “If you’re Mexico and Italy… do you put your differences aside for a second and say, hey, let’s collude here a little bit.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The final Italy-Mexico game matters greatly because Mexico’s win creates a three-team 3-1 tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that case, advancement depends on runs allowed per defensive outs among the USA, Mexico, and Italy. For example, Team USA allowed 11 runs in 54 outs, giving them a 0.2037 ratio. If Mexico wins, scoring 4 or fewer runs, Mexico and Italy advance instead. Because that math decides survival, some fans imagine quiet cooperation securing both teams’ quarterfinal spots.