25YO Phillies Player, Suspended for Doping, Suffers Another Setback as Season Comes to End

The Phillies promoted Johan Rojas in 2023 to replace injured Cristian Pache. Rojas served the purpose, hitting .302/.342/.430 over 59 games. Although he regressed in 2024, hitting .243, he was recorded as the second-fastest player in MLB after Bobby Witt Jr., with a sprint speed of 30.1 fps. The Philadelphia Phillies’ plan to keep Rojas in the starting lineup took a hit after he was suspended for 80 games due to testing positive for PEDs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rojas was just preparing to return on June 25 when he suffered an UCL injury, potentially ending the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wasted year department: Philadelphia Phillies OF Johan Rojas, who was suspended for PEDs and ineligible to play in the postseason, now won’t be back at all this year. He has a UCL tear and will be out until 2027,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared via X.

The Phillies’ outfielder was suspended on March 16 for PED substances. He tested positive with Boldenone. As a result, he was removed from the Dominican Republic’s 2026 WBC roster. According to the Phillies, Rojas was preparing and training for his June return when he felt discomfort in his right elbow. Further imaging and evaluation confirmed that he is facing an ulnar collateral ligament tear. This would require surgery with an internal brace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rojas will have his surgery “in the next couple of weeks,” as per the Phillies. Here on, the new target for his return would be the 2027 spring training. This means Brandon Marsh will continue to be the Phillies’ everyday center fielder this year. That’s not a bad choice, though, for the team, considering Marsh is hitting .332 and has scored 8 homers so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, just when the Phillies started rebounding under Don Mattingly, losing the 25-year-old for the entire season is not good. Despite the recent surge, the Phillies are still ranked 29th in average (.227) and 25th in runs scored (269). Hence, losing a young name who made a game-saving diving catch in the 9th inning against the Chicago Cubs to secure a 1-run lead in 2024, or scoring a two-run triple against the Brewers in the 9th inning last year, is a huge loss.

Just as Rojas is out for the season and the Phillies’ offense is gasping for help, an aggressive trade deadline is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies need to pump up their offense

Alec Bohm is hitting .222. JT Realmuto is hitting .205. Adolis Garcia is hitting .197, and Trea Turner is hitting .226. With such stats from the lineup, signing up new sluggers is a must by the trade deadline. Fortunately, a few names are rumored to be on the Phillies’ radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest name is Mike Trout. He has already hit 14 homers this season and is posting one of the best numbers in the last few years. The Los Angeles Angels are suggested to trade Trout now to offload his remaining $148 million. The Angels’ owner, Arte Moreno, has historically been extremely resistant to trading the franchise’s face. And so, chances are high that Trout could be traded.

The Phillies have historically struggled with right-handed outfield production and desperately need power. Pairing Trout with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber creates a legendary offensive core designed to win immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Taylor Ward. The Baltimore Orioles outfielder is a frequently cited trade target, offering right-handed pop and the ability to fit snugly into the Phillies’ lineup. He is currently hitting .260 and would be perfect for the battered Phillies’ offense. The Phillies may not miss Rojas much, but not trading any hitters by the deadline would haunt the team for long.