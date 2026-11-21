Seven years, $245 million, and only 257 appearances in 1,032 games. A former All-Star third baseman and 2019 World Series champion has traded the hot corner for a rec-center batter’s box, swinging in wiffle ball games against students nearly half his age while chasing the 40 credit hours between him and a college degree.

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The man behind that stat line is Anthony Rendon, the former Los Angeles Angels third baseman, now back at his alma mater, Rice University in Houston. He has traded baseball for a different sport, a softball class that moves indoors for wiffle ball when it rains, and the natural righty bats lefty to even the odds.

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The contrast with Anaheim is stark.

Rendon posted a .242/.348/.369 slash line with 22 homers and 125 RBIs across the deal. He last played on Sept. 7, 2024, missed 2025 after hip surgery, and the Angels deferred his final $38 million.

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The largest free agent deal in franchise history carried a $35 million average annual value, a full no-trade clause, and no opt-outs, so the club paid roughly $953,000 for every game Rendon played.

Rendon’s durability issues were not a long-running pattern. After a knee-, oblique-, and quad-shortened 2015, he averaged 143.75 games over his final four Nationals seasons, then fell apart in Anaheim, where hip, wrist, and shin surgeries limited him to 257 games across the deal.

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That lost stretch reshaped his outlook.

Speaking to the student newspaper The Rice Thresher about his injury years, Rendon said, “Something I had only done my entire life was taken away from me at those moments. And that’s all I knew to do.”

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Those moments were frequent. Hip, wrist, hamstring, and shin problems cost him 775 of 1,032 games, roughly 75 percent of the schedule, and he stayed sidelined through 2026.

Rice offered a reset, and his upbringing explains why it matters. In remarks to The Rice Thresher, Rendon said, “With my family, going to college wasn’t really a thing.”

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Rice made that leap possible. Rendon hit .371 with a .510 OBP in three seasons for the Rice Owls, led Conference USA with 26 homers in 2010, won the Dick Howser Trophy and went sixth overall to the Washington Nationals in 2011.

His classmates have adjusted quickly. Rice junior Mateo DeVries described the change in a feature for The Rice Thresher, saying, “I was kind of starstruck at first. But over … the course of the semester, he’s become ‘Anthony.’ It doesn’t feel that crazy anymore.”

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According to The Rice Thresher, softball instructor Chris Watkins described Rendon’s role in class. “He’s been a very positive influence on the class. I’ve appreciated how the students have treated him just like everybody else.”

In the same feature, Business of College Athletics professor Steven Rackley explained what Rendon brings to discussions. “He adds an additional element to the class that I’ve never really had before.”

Rendon is still the first pick whenever teams are chosen on Wednesdays, yet the room treats him as a classmate. Rackley’s course also gains a former All-Star who has lived the business side of pro baseball.

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That grounded approach stands out given the criticism he once drew. Reflecting in the same interview with The Rice Thresher, Rendon said, “I’m just a man trying to do the right thing, each and every day, trying to be the best that I can be.”

Not everyone in Anaheim saw it that way. His earlier remark that baseball has never been a top priority drew scorn, and the numbers fueled it. He posted an .859 OPS with the Nationals but just .717 with the Angels while earning $35 million per season. With that chapter closed, attention turns to what he builds next.

What Comes Next for Anthony Rendon?

Rendon became a free agent on Oct. 29, 2026, and a World Series ring now shares space with a syllabus. His first semester pairs the softball class with Business of College Athletics, a course on the money and rules shaping the amateur game.

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In an interview with The Rice Thresher, Rendon described the shift. “I would carry a backpack all through my career when we traveled, but you know it was an iPad to watch movies … it was snacks, it was a water bottle. Now, it’s like the intent is schoolwork.”

The same interview tied the degree to his four children. “How do you break a cycle? How do you break a mold? It starts with you.”

Those words carry weight for a man who spent 15 years in pro baseball, entered the Rice Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023, and now wants a diploma for his wife’s. A Nationals visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center exposed the emptiness he felt, and starting a family filled it.